Transtar Holding Company Announces the Formation of NexaMotion Group

Transtar Holding Company

01 Dec, 2023, 10:57 ET

CLEVELAND, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtar Holding Company announced today the formation of NexaMotion Group. NexaMotion Group will include the automotive aftermarket businesses that serve automotive professionals with best-in-class parts through distribution excellence and e-commerce solutions, including Transtar Industries, Transend™, C&M Auto Parts, King-O-Matic, TransMart, RECON™, and Pro-King Automotive Products. Transtar Holding Company President and CEO Neil Sethi will lead NexaMotion Group.

"The formation of NexaMotion aligns our legacy transmission business, recent acquisitions in general automotive repair, and our e-commerce solution into one platform," said Sethi. "We've always focused our business on excellent customer service and innovation. With 48 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, it's an exciting move for Transtar Holding Company and the future of our business."

About NexaMotion Group

NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 48 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies. Learn more at www.nexamotiongroup.com.

About Transtar Holding Company

Transtar Holding Company is a portfolio of businesses that provides world-class customer service, distribution and manufacturing of OE and aftermarket automotive products. Its business units include NexaMotion Group for the aftermarket industry and CoverFlexx Group for vehicle and equipment coatings. Learn more at www.transtarholding.com.

