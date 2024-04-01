Transtar Holding Company Promotes Anna Gluck to Chief Human Resources Officer

Gluck most recently served as Executive Vice President of Human Resources for Transtar Holding Company

CLEVELAND, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtar Holding Company has announced the promotion of Anna Gluck to the position of Chief Human Resources Officer to support the company's rapid growth plans through organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. Gluck has been with Transtar Holding Company since 2020, where she led the company's total rewards program and employee engagement efforts, with a strategic focus on employee training and development programs and attracting and retaining top talent.

While at Transtar, Gluck onboarded multiple teams as part of Transtar Holding Company's recent acquisitions, including Arch Auto Parts, C&M Auto Parts and Pro Form Products. Her strategic initiatives led to Transtar's receipt of the 2022 Smart Culture Award issued by Smart Business, affirming her dedication to cultivating a workplace environment that prioritizes employee satisfaction and engagement. Her achievements include programs for career advancement and an employer brand campaign that promotes a modern, multigenerational workforce.

"Anna has taken her role in human resources a step further by immersing herself in the company's strategic initiatives," said Neil Sethi, Chief Executive Officer of Transtar Holding Company. "With her expertise in attracting, developing and retaining talent, she has championed a 'best-in-class' employee experience for our teams that aligns with our strategic plans."

Gluck joins Transtar with more than 23 years of experience in HR and was recognized as a 2017 finalist for Crain's Cleveland HR Innovation Archer Award. Additionally, she was honored as a member of the 2022 Class of Women at the Wheel, issued by Babcox Media's Aftermarket News. Gluck earned a BS in Education and an MBA from Cleveland State University. She also holds a Senior Professional in Human Resources designation from the Society of Human Resource Management.

About Transtar Holding Company

Transtar Holding Company is a portfolio of businesses that provides world-class customer service, distribution and manufacturing of OE and aftermarket automotive products. Its business units include NexaMotion Group for the aftermarket industry and CoverFlexx Group for vehicle and equipment coatings. Learn more at www.transtarholding.com.

