Transtar Holding Company Turbocharges Growth in Automotive Aftermarket with Acquisition of PPi Automotive

CLEVELAND, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtar Holding Company, a leader in automotive aftermarket solutions, has acquired PPi Automotive based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. PPi is a family-owned and operated automotive parts wholesale distributor that has served customers since 1974. The company operates three warehouses in the Greater Pittsburgh area. Terms were not disclosed.

"We have worked hard to provide excellent service and high quality parts to the professionals in the Pittsburgh market," said Richard Johnston, Sr., owner of PPi Automotive. "I can't think of a better partner to whom to entrust my family's business than Transtar. This partnership will ensure our customers continue receiving outstanding customer service and our people will benefit from joining a company with strong values."

"Rich and his family have built a business that embodies Transtar and NexaMotion Group's values and commitment to customers," said Neil Sethi, President and CEO of Transtar Holding Company. "NexaMotion plans on investing in PPi's product lines to better serve their customers in the future, and we're committed to investing in the Pittsburgh market."

Richard Johnston, Jr. joined his father's company in 2005 as the head of IT and purchasing, and he has spent almost 20 years in the automotive aftermarket with Professional Parts, Inc. Most recently, he has served as PPi's Executive Vice President. Johnston is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., and served six years of active duty as a Surface Warfare Officer. He will join Transtar Holding Company as VP of Sales and Operations for PPi. Richard Johnston, Sr. plans to retire following the acquisition.

PPi represents Transtar Holding Company's third acquisition of warehouse distributors since 2023. Additional acquisitions are expected to supplement Transtar's organic product line extensions across its 100+ location footprint in North America.

About Transtar Holding Company

Transtar Holding Company is a portfolio of businesses that provides world-class innovative technologies, distribution and manufacturing of OE and aftermarket automotive products. Its business units include NexaMotion Group, a technology driven distributor of comprehensive product solutions for automotive aftermarket and The CoverFlexx Group, a manufacturer of refinish products for vehicle and industrial applications. Learn more at www.transtarholding.com.

