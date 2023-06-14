Transtar Launches New Ad Campaign Featuring Vanilla Ice Promoting AC Parts and Components Category

News provided by

Transtar Industries

14 Jun, 2023, 08:45 ET

CLEVELAND, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtar Industries, a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts and software solutions, today launched a new ad campaign with spokesperson Vanilla Ice (Rob Van Winkle) promoting its vehicle air conditioning (AC) product line. The company successfully launched its AC category in 2022 and is delivering even more on its mission to simplify complex vehicle repair. For this new campaign, they are bringing a familiar face to the party. To view the ad campaign, visit TranstarAC.com.  

"The company has grown and evolved in the past year and is more than just transmissions now," said Chris Osos, VP, Marketing & Ecommerce of Transtar Industries. "Vanilla Ice is a car enthusiast, and with this ad campaign, we wanted to have some fun and create awareness of our AC product line, especially as the summer season begins to heat up and repair shops and service technicians see an uptick in the need for repairs and maintenance."

The Transtar AC product line is the organization's first entry into non-transmission or driveline parts. It includes a comprehensive line of vehicle air conditioning parts, components, and tools. Products are available via local inventory and delivery from branches throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as national shipping. 

Service centers and repair technicians can order AC parts and components through Transtar's online ordering platform, Transend, www.transend.us. DIY consumers and car enthusiasts can find replacement AC parts via Amazon, Walmart, or eBay.

About Transtar Industries:

Transtar Industries is a global leader in transmission and driveline-related solutions. Transtar is dedicated to providing customers with outstanding service, offering the broadest product catalog and best-in-class distribution of quality OE, aftermarket parts, and premium remanufactured products. Founded in 1975 in Cleveland, Ohio, Transtar is a global supplier of products related to the transmission and driveline, with a comprehensive offering that includes automatic and standard transmission units, transmission rebuild kits and components, remanufactured torque converters, hard parts, valve bodies, differentials, and transfer case kits and components, as well as a full line of air conditioning parts, components and tools. All products are available on their patent-winning ecommerce platform, www.Transend.us. Using their robust distribution network throughout the domestic United States, Puerto Rico and Canada, they deliver products to more than 80 countries.

SOURCE Transtar Industries

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.