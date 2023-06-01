TransTech, a Bridge Industries LLC Portfolio Company, Announces Acquisition of Metalforms Ltd.

Acquisition to Drive Bridge Portfolio Company's Growth, Advance Strategy

CLEVELAND, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Industries LLC ("Bridge"), through its newly formed subsidiary Metalforms LLC, announces its strategic acquisition of Metalforms Ltd. ("Metalforms"), an industry leader in the design and fabrication of TEMA heat exchangers, ASME pressure vessels, and related services supporting a variety of industries.

Based in Beaumont, TX, Metalforms' seasoned teams have earned a reputation for consistently delivering the highest quality products and services and the company is distinguished in the marketplace for its 24-7 emergency maintenance & repair response.

Metalforms adds complementary capabilities and geographical footing for Bridge portfolio company TransTech Energy ("TransTech"), a leading provider of custom engineered and fabricated solutions for gas and liquids processing, storage, transfer, and utilization, and its subsidiaries.

With the acquisition, TransTech's fabrication assets approach 450,000 ft² of related facility space and its on-site storage gains an additional 14 acres, increasing capacity and speed while adding flexibility to order staging and logistics management.

"The Metalforms acquisition advances TransTech's position in the market, boosting capacity, capabilities, and experience depth," said Jeff Berlin, President, Bridge Industries, LLC.

David Hearn, President, Metalforms added, "We're thrilled to begin our partnership with TransTech and Bridge. As a second-generation family-owned business, we share many cultural similarities, laying a strong foundation for future growth. TransTech's geographical reach and customer relationships will almost instantly expand opportunities for all areas of our business."

"We're excited to welcome the Metalforms team to the TransTech family," said Greg Ezzell, President & Chief Growth Officer of TransTech, "In addition to bolstering our engineering, fabrication, and services bench, Metalform's Texas location strengthens our Gulf Coast position and enhances our ability to serve our customers—with even greater speed, flexibility, and responsiveness."

Since investing in TransTech in 2013, Bridge has supported the company's strategic growth plan, facilitating exponential growth in the company's custom engineered and fabricated solutions and services. "The Metalforms acquisition advances TransTech's strategic position in the market and supports its continued growth," said Jeff Berlin, President, Bridge Industries, LLC.

ABOUT METALFORMS

Based in Beaumont, TX, Metalforms has a 140,000 ft² fabrication facility space on 14 acres where it produces engineered products to nationally recognized standards including ASME, TEMA, and NBIC, serving customers across industrial, chemical, petrochemical, biofuels, and energy markets.

www.metalformsltd.com

ABOUT TRANSTECH

TransTech is a specialty engineering, fabrication, construction, and services company delivering end-to-end project solutions across a broad array of industries. We help customers develop, manage, and maintain responsible, sustainable projects that drive measurable, positive impact while protecting workers, communities, and the environment.

TransTech's family of companies includes TransTech Energy, TransTech Fabrication, Bendel Tank and Heat Exchanger, ESI, and Maddox Industrial Group (MIG).

www.transtechenergy.com

ABOUT BRIDGE

Bridge Industries, LLC, founded by Jeff Berlin in 2003 is a holding company based in Cleveland, OH. Bridge partners with operating management teams to help successful manufacturers/distributors of engineered products expand into new markets and execute strategic growth plans.

www.bridgeind.com

Media Contact:

Dave Mariano

Director of Corporate Development

[email protected]

216-233-3217

