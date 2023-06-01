TransTech, a Bridge Industries LLC Portfolio Company, Announces Acquisition of Metalforms Ltd.

News provided by

Bridge Industries, LLC

01 Jun, 2023, 22:03 ET

Acquisition to Drive Bridge Portfolio Company's Growth, Advance Strategy

CLEVELAND, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Industries LLC ("Bridge"), through its newly formed subsidiary Metalforms LLC, announces its strategic acquisition of Metalforms Ltd. ("Metalforms"), an industry leader in the design and fabrication of TEMA heat exchangers, ASME pressure vessels, and related services supporting a variety of industries.

Continue Reading
Metalforms is an industry leader in the design and fabrication of TEMA heat exchangers, ASME pressure vessels, and related services.
Metalforms is an industry leader in the design and fabrication of TEMA heat exchangers, ASME pressure vessels, and related services.

Based in Beaumont, TX, Metalforms' seasoned teams have earned a reputation for consistently delivering the highest quality products and services and the company is distinguished in the marketplace for its 24-7 emergency maintenance & repair response.

Metalforms adds complementary capabilities and geographical footing for Bridge portfolio company TransTech Energy ("TransTech"), a leading provider of custom engineered and fabricated solutions for gas and liquids processing, storage, transfer, and utilization, and its subsidiaries.

With the acquisition, TransTech's fabrication assets approach 450,000 ft² of related facility space and its on-site storage gains an additional 14 acres, increasing capacity and speed while adding flexibility to order staging and logistics management.

"The Metalforms acquisition advances TransTech's position in the market, boosting capacity, capabilities, and experience depth," said Jeff Berlin, President, Bridge Industries, LLC.

David Hearn, President, Metalforms added, "We're thrilled to begin our partnership with TransTech and Bridge. As a second-generation family-owned business, we share many cultural similarities, laying a strong foundation for future growth. TransTech's geographical reach and customer relationships will almost instantly expand opportunities for all areas of our business."

"We're excited to welcome the Metalforms team to the TransTech family," said Greg Ezzell, President & Chief Growth Officer of TransTech, "In addition to bolstering our engineering, fabrication, and services bench, Metalform's Texas location strengthens our Gulf Coast position and enhances our ability to serve our customers—with even greater speed, flexibility, and responsiveness."

Since investing in TransTech in 2013, Bridge has supported the company's strategic growth plan, facilitating exponential growth in the company's custom engineered and fabricated solutions and services. "The Metalforms acquisition advances TransTech's strategic position in the market and supports its continued growth," said Jeff Berlin, President, Bridge Industries, LLC.

ABOUT METALFORMS
Based in Beaumont, TX, Metalforms has a 140,000 ft² fabrication facility space on 14 acres where it produces engineered products to nationally recognized standards including ASME, TEMA, and NBIC, serving customers across industrial, chemical, petrochemical, biofuels, and energy markets.

www.metalformsltd.com

ABOUT TRANSTECH 
TransTech is a specialty engineering, fabrication, construction, and services company delivering end-to-end project solutions across a broad array of industries. We help customers develop, manage, and maintain responsible, sustainable projects that drive measurable, positive impact while protecting workers, communities, and the environment.

TransTech's family of companies includes TransTech Energy, TransTech Fabrication, Bendel Tank and Heat Exchanger, ESI, and Maddox Industrial Group (MIG).

www.transtechenergy.com

ABOUT BRIDGE 
Bridge Industries, LLC, founded by Jeff Berlin in 2003 is a holding company based in Cleveland, OH. Bridge partners with operating management teams to help successful manufacturers/distributors of engineered products expand into new markets and execute strategic growth plans.

www.bridgeind.com

Media Contact: 
Dave Mariano 
Director of Corporate Development 
[email protected] 
216-233-3217

SOURCE Bridge Industries, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.