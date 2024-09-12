TransTech Announces New Divisions and Formation of TransTech Group to Streamline Operations, Drive Growth

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransTech, a Bridge Industries platform company, proudly announces the formation of TransTech Group, streamlining all TransTech portfolio companies into two newly formed divisions—the Engineered Products Group and the Services Group, facilitating the integration of recent acquisitions and streamlining operations across all businesses.

The TransTech Group offers an extensive range of engineering and fabrication capabilities and now boasts close to 500,000 square feet of fabrication facility space across the U.S.

TransTech Group delivers best-in-class solutions across the plant lifecycle, primarily serving operators and EPCs in energy, process, and industrial manufacturing—particularly those involved in oil and gas production and processing, refining, petrochemical, chemical, renewables, and other sectors.

The Engineered Products Group includes TransTech Fabrication, Bendel Tank & Heat Exchanger, and Metalforms. Together, these companies boast an extensive range of engineering and fabrication capabilities—and close to 500,000 square feet of fabrication facility space across the U.S.—delivering engineered products to nationally recognized standards including ASME, API, and TEMA.

The Services Group includes TransTech Energy, Maddox Industrial Group, and Energyneering Solutions (ESI). These companies deliver specialized industrial and energy infrastructure solutions together with comprehensive plant maintenance and operations support. TransTech has earned a reputation for its unique expertise in delivering liquefied gas storage and utilization, cryogenics, heat transfer, and biogas-to-energy solutions.

"The closer integration of all TransTech portfolio businesses under the TransTech Group umbrella streamlines all work processes for faster, more efficient project delivery," said Greg Ezzell, President & Chief Growth Officer, "This transformation underscores our commitment to optimizing operational performance across the plant lifecycle, maximizing production efficiency and ROI."

"The formation of TransTech Group is the result of our ten-year effort building a world-class platform delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions across the industrial and energy sectors. By expanding into two divisions, we can better support our customers with industry-leading products and services. With our growth we are committed to retaining the entrepreneurial family business culture that all our businesses possess," said Jeff Berlin, Chairman & CEO, TransTech Group and President & CEO Bridge Industries.

In conjunction with its realignment, TransTech Group has secured a new credit facility with JPMorgan Chase, significantly bolstering its financial position and accelerating the company's strategic growth plan.

TransTech Group is also pleased to announce the addition of two highly regarded leaders to its Board of Directors. The appointments of Greg Floerke, EVP & Chief Operating Officer at MPLX LP and Halle Martin, previously General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at TransDigm Group and now serving as President and COO of The Howley Foundation mark a significant step forward in TransTech Group's mission to advance energy and industrial infrastructure solutions and strengthen its market position across diverse sectors.

About TransTech Group

TransTech Group delivers best-in-class custom-engineered and fabricated products to nationally recognized standards including ASME, API, and TEMA, specialized EPC and plant maintenance services, and a broad array of engineered solutions—serving every point across the plant lifecycle. TransTech primarily serves energy and process manufacturing industries, particularly those involved in oil and gas production and processing, refining, petrochemical, renewables, specialty chemical, and other sectors. Learn more

About Bridge Industries

Bridge Industries is a private holding company focused on acquiring and building companies within the industrial, manufacturing, and energy sectors. The firm collaborates with management teams to drive growth and operational excellence, creating long-term value for all stakeholders. Bridge Industries' strategic approach emphasizes hands-on operational involvement and the integration of complementary businesses to maximize value. Learn more

