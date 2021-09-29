TransTech Energy Acquires ENERGYneering Solutions, Inc.

SISTERS, Ore., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransTech Energy, ("TransTech"), through it's newly formed subsidiary, Energyneering Solutions, LLC announces it has acquired a majority ownership of Energyneering Solutions, Inc. ("Energyneering / ESI"), a prominent technical services provider in the biogas industry.

The acquisition extends TransTech's biogas engineering, construction, operations, and maintenance capabilities and advances its ESG objectives for strategic growth—and commitment to the Renewables market.

"We're excited to welcome ENERGYneering to the TransTech family," said Greg Ezzell, President of TransTech, "ESI's customers will gain access to TransTech's state-of-the-art fabrication and packaging capabilities to enjoy even greater project flexibility and unbeatable lead times, while TransTech's customers will benefit from ESI's proficiency in engineering and operations for the biogas industry."

Added Ezzell, "Along with expanding our service offerings and engineering depth, ESI's West Coast location complements our growing nationwide platform and will increase flexibility, speed and responsiveness for all our customers."

ESI is well known for developing high quality solutions for biogas utilization including Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), Power Generation, Conversion, and Transportation. This skill set is enhanced by extensive feedstock experience in Landfill Gas (LFG) and Anaerobic Digesters (AD). A design-for-operability approach and an innovative services portfolio of capacity optimization, SCADA analytics, and predictive maintenance monitoring, drive the company towards continuous lifetime value (LTV) improvements in performance and efficiency.

Said Benny Benson, PE, President of ESI, "We're thrilled to join the TransTech team and gain the expanded resources and geographic presence they provide. We look to further advance delivery of innovative world-class biogas facilities into key markets."

Added Ezzell, "The partnership will also help to advance our mutual power generation and RNG maintenance and operations positions into a broader energy market."

Benson will maintain an ownership position in ESI and continue his role as president.

ABOUT TRANSTECH

TransTech is a leading provider of custom engineered and fabricated solutions for gas and liquids processing, storage, transfer and utilization across a broad range of industries including Energy, Power, Renewables, Chemical, Petrochemical, Food & Beverage, Industrial Manufacturing, and others.

With engineering, fabrication, construction and field services expertise and over 250,000 square feet of fabrication capacity across locations in Houston and McGregor, TX, Charlotte and Rocky Mount, NC, and Missoula, MT, TransTech delivers service excellence and an unwavering commitment to quality and safety. www.transtechenergy.com

ABOUT ENERGYNEERING

ENERGYneering Solutions Inc. (ESI) is a single-source, industry solution provider within the biogas industry. Since 2007, ESI's technical skills in development assistance, engineering, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance (i.e. DEPCOM) have been integral in the development and operation of over 100 diverse biogas utilization projects, delivered to a diverse client base throughout the US and globally. More information is available at www.energyneeringsolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Dave Mariano

Director of Corporate Development

[email protected]

216-233-3217

SOURCE TransTech Energy

