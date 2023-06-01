TransTech Energy Acquires Metalforms Ltd.

Metalforms Acquisition to Enhance Capabilities, Accelerate Growth

HOUSTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransTech Energy, a Bridge Industries, LLC portfolio company, through its newly formed subsidiary, Metalforms LLC, announced today the acquisition of Metalforms Ltd., a designer and fabricator of TEMA shell & tube heat exchangers and ASME pressure vessels, serving a variety of industries.

Metalforms is an industry leader in the design and fabrication of TEMA heat exchangers, ASME pressure vessels, and related services.

With over five decades of experience, Metalforms' seasoned teams have earned a reputation for consistently delivering industry-leading engineered and fabricated heat exchangers and pressure vessels. In addition to the company's broad range of capabilities, Metalforms' 24-7 emergency maintenance and repair response services distinguish it in the marketplace.

The acquisition expands TransTech's emergency response capabilities and enhances its engineering, fabrication, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for pressure vessels, heat exchangers, air coolers, and related process equipment. TransTech's well-established footprint—including its Houston and McGregor, TX locations—broadens Metalforms' geographic reach and strengthen its product and services offerings with an array of complementary deliverables.

The addition of Metalforms expands TransTech's fabrication assets to nearly 450,000 ft² of related facility space and adds 14 acres of additional on-site storage, increasing flexibility and speed for order staging/logistics capacity.

"We're excited to welcome the Metalforms team to the TransTech family," said Greg Ezzell, President & Chief Growth Officer of TransTech, "In addition to bolstering our engineering, fabrication, and services bench, Metalform's Texas location strengthens our Gulf Coast position and enhances our ability to serve our customers—with even greater speed, flexibility, and responsiveness."

David Hearn, President, Metalforms added, "We're thrilled to begin our partnership with TransTech and Bridge. As a second-generation family-owned business, we share many cultural similarities, laying a strong foundation for future growth. TransTech's geographical reach and customer relationships will almost instantly expand opportunities for all areas of our business."

Since investing in TransTech in 2013, Bridge has supported the company's strategic growth plan, facilitating exponential growth in the company's custom engineered and fabricated solutions and services. "The Metalforms acquisition strategically positions TransTech for continued expansion, adding increased capacity, capabilities, and experience depth," said Jeff Berlin, President, Bridge Industries, LLC.

Based in Beaumont, TX, Metalforms has a 140,000 ft² of fabrication facility space on 14 acres where it produces engineered products to nationally recognized standards including ASME, TEMA, and NBIC, serving customers across industrial, chemical, petrochemical, biofuels, and energy markets.

TransTech is a specialty engineering, fabrication, construction, and services company delivering end-to-end project solutions across a broad array of industries. We help customers develop, manage, and maintain responsible, sustainable projects that drive measurable, positive impact while protecting workers, communities, and the environment.

TransTech's family of companies includes TransTech Energy, TransTech Fabrication, Bendel Tank and Heat Exchanger, ESI, and Maddox Industrial Group (MIG).

Bridge Industries, LLC, founded by Jeff Berlin in 2003 is a holding company based in Cleveland, OH. Bridge partners with operating management teams to help successful manufacturers/distributors of engineered products expand into new markets and execute strategic growth plans.

