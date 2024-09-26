TransTech Group Acquires Cryogenic Technology Resources (CTR) to Meet Cryogenic Solutions Demand, Drive Growth

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransTech Group (TransTech), a specialty provider of integrated industrial and energy solutions and a portfolio company of Bridge Industries (Bridge), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Cryogenic Technology Resources (CTR), a leading provider of engineered solutions and services for the industrial gas market.

CTR is recognized for its extensive expertise in cryogenic systems and high-pressure bulk gas storage and transfer solutions, including cylinder filling systems and advanced automation and control technologies.

CTR is recognized for its extensive expertise in the design, fabrication, installation, service, and repair of cryogenic and high-pressure bulk gas storage and transfer solutions, including cylinder filling systems and advanced automation and control technologies. These capabilities are essential for gas producers and distributors operating in today's dynamic industrial gas market. The company also serves as a leading partner for the service, repair, and recertification of bulk storage tanks and transportation fleets for major industrial gas producers. CTR's comprehensive, integrated solutions are tailored to address growing demand across multiple sectors including air separation, energy, food and beverage, healthcare, and others.

The acquisition bolsters TransTech's portfolio, establishing it as a comprehensive partner for both plant owners and operators serving the rapidly expanding cryogenic gas market, and the engineering and construction contractors who support them.

"We're excited to welcome CTR into the TransTech family—and extend a warm welcome to our newest team members and customers. Acquiring CTR aligns with our strategic vision to expand our service offerings and support the growing needs of the cryogenic gas market," said Greg Ezzell, President & Chief Growth Officer, TransTech Group. "CTR's seasoned team of cryogenic gas solutions experts is renowned for their deep expertise and ability to solve the most complex cryogenic gas system challenges. Their specialized knowledge complements our existing capabilities, strengthening our ability to deliver even more comprehensive and innovative solutions to our customers."

"Joining forces with TransTech Group allows us to leverage their broad engineering, fabrication, and project execution capabilities and nationwide footprint to deliver even more value to our existing customers—while expanding our geographic reach," said Brian Holland, President, CTR, "Together, we are better equipped to meet the complex requirements of industrial gas and air separation plant owners and operators racing to meet both growing market demand and the transition towards more sustainable solutions."

Said Jeff Berlin, Bridge, "The acquisition of CTR marks a strategic milestone for TransTech Group as it continues to enhance its capabilities to serve the evolving needs of the industrial gas market, while advancing its overall strategic vision to establish a world-class platform for delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions across the industrial and energy sectors."

About TransTech Group:

TransTech Group is a leading provider of engineering, fabrication, small capital project EPC, and industrial services solutions. With a focus on delivering innovative, high-quality solutions, TransTech Group serves a diverse range of industries, including energy, healthcare, and industrial process manufacturing. The company is dedicated to supporting its customers' success through its comprehensive suite of services and commitment to excellence. Learn more.

About CTR:

CTR is a premier provider of engineered solutions for industrial gas and air separation plant owner-operators. Specializing in cryogenic and high-pressure gas handling systems, CTR is known for its high-quality products and innovative solutions that support the evolving needs of its customers across multiple industries. Learn more.

About Bridge Industries

Bridge Industries is a private holding company focused on acquiring and advancing companies within the industrial, manufacturing, and energy sectors. The firm collaborates with management teams to drive growth and operational excellence, creating long-term value for all stakeholders. Bridge Industries' strategic approach emphasizes hands-on operational involvement and the integration of complementary businesses to maximize value. Learn more.

Contact:

Dave Mariano

TransTech Group

Phone: (440) 893-9070

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transtechgroup.com

SOURCE TransTech Group