TransTech Group Acquires Koch Heat Transfer (KHT)

REBRANDED AS METALFORMS HEAT TRANSFER

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransTech Group, a leading portfolio company of Bridge Industries (Bridge), is pleased to announce the acquisition of the North American business of Koch Heat Transfer (KHT), a global leader in the design and manufacture of heat transfer equipment and technologies, by its subsidiary Metalforms. The acquisition marks a significant milestone for both companies and is set to redefine the landscape of heat transfer solutions in the energy and industrial sectors.

Metalforms Heat Transfer's twisted tube technology improves efficiency, reduces energy consumption, and lowers production costs to meet your ESG goals—and boost profitability.

Metalforms, a long-time partner of KHT, will continue to manufacture KHT brand's North American products under the new brand Metalforms Heat Transfer. Production will occur at Metalforms' Beaumont, Texas facility, where the bulk of KHT's domestic replacement bundles and heat exchangers were previously produced. Based in Beaumont and Houston, Texas, Metalforms will leverage the combined strengths of its existing capabilities and assets together with KHT's renowned brands— BROWN FINTUBE®, TWISTED TUBE®, LOK-FLANGE®, ALCO PRODUCTS®, BAS-TEX, and BOS-HATTEN™—to deliver world-class heat transfer solutions to North American customers.

"We're excited to welcome Koch Heat Transfer into the TransTech family—and extend a warm welcome to our newest team members and customers," said Greg Ezzell, President and Chief Growth Officer of TransTech, "This acquisition dramatically transforms our ability to deliver comprehensive heat transfer solutions to our customers, including new, cutting-edge technologies. We're eager to expand on Koch's commitment to ESG technologies that improve efficiency, generate significant energy savings, and lower production costs to help our customers meet their ESG goals and boost their profitability"

As an established fabrication partner to KHT with deep understanding of KHT's products and technologies, Metalforms is uniquely positioned to build on KHT's strengths, while significantly expanding its capabilities and geographical footprint.

"With our well-established working relationships and retention of Koch Heat Transfer's highly skilled engineers and fabricators, we'll be able to ensure ultimate continuity in quality and service" added Clint Martin, Director of Commercial Operations at Metalforms, "Metalforms' 24-7 delivery model together with KHT's leading technology and capabilities position the company to lead the industry in innovation, quality, service—and speed."

"Building on our existing partnership allows us to maintain our commitment to delivering the highest-quality, innovative products, while enhancing our capabilities—and responsiveness," said Shally Rudra, Sales Director, Metalforms Heat Transfer, and former KHT executive.

"The collaboration will continue advancement of KHT's technology leadership while leveraging TransTech's extensive resources to expand its manufacturing capabilities and market share", said Jeff Berlin, Chairman & CEO, TransTech and President & CEO Bridge Industries. "The acquisition underscores TransTech's commitment to growth and its vision of providing industry-leading heat transfer solutions."

About TransTech Group

TransTech Group delivers best-in-class custom-engineered and fabricated products to nationally recognized standards including ASME, API, TEMA, specialized EPC and plant maintenance services, and a broad array of engineered solutions—serving every point across the plant lifecycle. TransTech primarily serves energy and process manufacturing industries—particularly those involved in oil and gas production and processing, refining, petrochemical, renewables, specialty chemical, and other sectors. The Group also delivers specialized solutions and services for the energy infrastructure sector which shares similar technical and operational challenges to the process industries.

About Metalforms

Metalforms specializes in the delivery of custom-engineered and fabricated shell & tube heat exchangers, ASME pressure vessels, process piping and other equipment, serving customers in midstream oil & gas, refining, petrochemical, specialty chemical, and other sectors. The company also delivers an array of related services including engineering, fabrication, test, repair, maintenance, re-rating, modification. With 24-7 emergency repair and parallel track, multi-project execution capabilities, Metalforms has the capacity and capabilities to serve routine and emergency project needs with unmatched speed.

About Bridge Industries

Bridge Industries is a private holding company focused on acquiring and building companies within the industrial, manufacturing, and energy sectors. The firm collaborates with management teams to drive growth and operational excellence, creating long-term value for all stakeholders. Bridge Industries' strategic approach emphasizes hands-on operational involvement and the integration of complementary businesses to maximize value.

