Transtector Announces Line of Locking Field-Termination Power Connectors

14 Sep, 2023

New IEC C13 Power Connectors Are Easy to Install and Can't Be Accidentally Unplugged

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtector, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions, has released a new line of locking field-termination power connectors. The standard IEC C13 connectors are used to power countless components, enable you to make quick and easy field installations for minimal downtime, and lock into place to prevent accidental disconnection.

Transtector's new locking power connectors enable you to make quick and easy field installations.
Due to their universal size, these locking field-termination power connectors are proving useful for field technicians, IT managers, resellers, home users and office IT maintenance personal. The devices are a standard-size IEC C13 and rated at 10 amps and 250 volts. Thus, they can be used to power computers, monitors and displays, printers and scanners, servers and networking equipment, medical equipment, audio and video gear, lab equipment, industrial machinery and more.

When a broken power connector threatens your progress, Transtector's new power connectors can get you plugged in with minimal delay. They have screw-down terminals for field installation on existing cables without the need for special tools or expertise. There is no soldering required; all you need is a Phillips-head screwdriver.

Another benefit of these locking field-term power connectors is that they are designed to prevent accidental disconnections. They feature a locking mechanism that stays tight despite cord movement, vibrations, and accidental bumps and kicks in high-traffic areas.

Finally, these locking field-term power connectors are offered in three form factors to best fit your installation: a standard straight plug as well as right-angle or downward-angle plugs to accommodate tight spaces.

"Our new locking C13 power connectors give you quick solutions when your critical components go down due to connector failures," said Product Line Manager Dan Rebeck. "They power many types of components, are easy to install and stay plugged in even with movement or vibration."

Transtector's new locking field-termination power connectors are in stock and available for same-day shipment.

About Transtector:

Transtector leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil
Transtector
17792 Fitch
Irvine, CA 92614
+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Transtector Systems

