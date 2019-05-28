Transtector Brings Simplicity, Convenience and Speed of E-Commerce to New Website

At Transtector.com , customers now can place and track orders, access expanded specifications, check product inventory levels, initiate live online chat support sessions and much more. The e-commerce site supports both credit cards and purchase orders. Orders can also still be quoted through the Transtector sales and support team.

"We know that our customers often require products and solutions urgently," said Laurie Addison, VP of Marketing. "Our mission-critical products are in-stock and available for same-day shipping, whether customers purchase online or call direct."

"Convenience and simplicity are keys to the new website, similar to what users expect in consumer-oriented platforms," added Addison.

Featuring Transtector's comprehensive line of AC, DC, data and EMP surge protection products, along with integrated cabinets, small cell cabinets and the company's new NEMA-rated enclosures, the new website is the company's latest effort to deliver its reliable surge protection solutions to customers quickly and cost-effectively.

Additional key features and capabilities of the new Transtector.com include:

Dynamic, downloadable product datasheets

STEP 3D Model files for many products

Live inventory levels for each unique product

24/7 Support through online chat

Expanded specifications to help with product selection

Comprehensive resource center for additional support

The new Transtector.com is live and online today. Market-based solutions pages, key corporate information and much more provide a complete vision of Transtector's capabilities and role in the industry. Visit the website at www.transtector.com.

About Transtector Systems

Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security and the military. Transtector is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands are specialists within their respective product set, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support and same-day shipping. Over 100,000 customers across a diverse set of markets rely upon Infinite Electronics to stock and reliably ship urgently needed products every day.

