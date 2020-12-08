Transtector Debuts PoE Injectors that Provide Industry-Leading Data Rates

These injectors join Transtector's growing line of PoE solutions, which includes surge protection, Ethernet cables and additional active components. All are a part of a "one stop" product portfolio for physical layer connectivity and protection products for this vital application.

Transtector's new PoE injectors provide data speeds up to 10G, compared to competitive models that handle 1G or less. Three configurations are available, they are rated for PoE, PoE+ and PoE++, respectively. Each is certified to IEEE 802.3af, 802.3at and 802.3at+ standards as appropriate.

Optimized to connect IP cameras, IP switches, smart lighting, card readers, security apparatus, traffic systems, IP phones, access points and other PoE equipment to a network switch, these new PoE injectors eliminate the need for AC power lines to the equipment by utilizing LAN cabling to effectively deliver both DC power and data.

"These simple, reliable components help to simplify PoE installations and applications, while providing essential capabilities for all types of applications," said Dustin Guttadauro. "They're also part of the in-stock products included in our same-day shipping promise, helping to meet urgent project requirements."

Details include:

Up to 10G data rates

Certified to IEEE 802.3af. 802.3at, 802.3at+

UL, FCC, EN, CE listing

Compact size with optional mounting ears

Easy to operate, plug and play

Clearly labeled ports and wire diagram

Options for three major PoE standards

Power supply included

Transtector's new PoE midspan injectors are available today from Transtector and its global channel partners.

About Transtector Systems:

Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security, and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

