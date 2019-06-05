Transtector Earns Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems
Company Honored for a Third Time; Award Recognizes Vendor Delivery, Quality and Continuous Improvement
Jun 05, 2019, 15:00 ET
IRVINE, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtector Systems, an Infinite Electronics brand, today announced it has been awarded a 2019 Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems (IDS) business.
Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business instituted the annual Supplier Excellence Awards program to recognize suppliers who have provided outstanding service and partnership in exceeding customer requirements. Award candidates are judged on certain criteria, including overall quality and on-time delivery. Transtector Systems was one of 37 companies recognized by Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business for 3-Star honors.
"We are very proud to receive this award from Raytheon for a third time. Our goal at Transtector is to offer the highest quality solutions with the fastest delivery in the industry. Our same-day shipping model and best-in-class quality and manufacturing processes ensure our customers such as Raytheon are able to complete their mission critical projects without delay," said Gabriel Guglielmi, Vice President of Product Management.
To learn more about Transtector's products and services, visit the company's website at www.transtector.com
About Transtector Systems:
Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security and the military. About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.
Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Transtector Systems
17792 Fitch
Irvine, CA 92614
(978) 682-6936
SOURCE Transtector Systems
Share this article