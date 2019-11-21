Transtector Expands NEMA-Rated Weatherproof Enclosure Line with Lightweight Polycarbonate Cabinets

The new TEPC-series enclosure family includes 44 configurations, along with a full range of accessories, to provide a highly durable, versatile solution for virtually any application. All standard configurations are in-stock for same-day shipping, helping users meet the urgent demands of today's network builds.

"Transtector NEMA-rated enclosures provide a critical layer of protection for equipment in wireless, small cell, security, transportation, utilities, energy or any application with essential electronics," said Brian Gates, Director of Product Line Management. "With this new TEPC line, users have an option for the same level of guaranteed protection in a lighter weight, easy-to-modify design."

The new enclosure family joins Transtector's robust range of cabinets, including Fiberglass Reinforce Polyester (FRP) designs (TEF-series) and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) enclosures (TEP-series). All options provide superior durability, configuration flexibility and long-term protection.

Key features of the TEPC-series include:

Weatherproof NEMA design in standard 14- x 12- x 6-inch and 18- x 16- x 10-inch sizes

Rugged construction ideal for indoor and outdoor applications

Fully gasketed lid for secure protection

Padlockable stainless steel quick release latches

Options include powered mounting plates, heaters, venting, cooling fans, PoE, DIN Rail mount, pre-drilled mounting plates and UL listed configurations

Replacement parts and mounting kits can be ordered separately

Power options for these enclosures include 120 VAC, 240 VAC, 12 VDC, PoE-ready and non-powered enclosures. The large selection of in-stock TEPC enclosures is competitively priced to provide high-value performance. Custom modifications are also available. Contact your Transtector representative or visit https://www.transtector.com/search?keywords=tepc&view_type=grid&utm_source=transtector&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=polycarbonate_nema_enclosures_2019

About Transtector Systems:

Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security, and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:



Peter McNeil

Transtector Systems

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Transtector Systems

