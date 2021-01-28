Transtector Launches Ethernet Switch Product Line for Range of Ethernet Applications

Transtector's new Ethernet switches include multiple configurations for commercial, industrial and other applications. A versatile wall-mount/DIN rail mount 8-port switch provides an innovative, compact footprint that's ideal for desktops, factory floors or NEMA enclosures. Other configurations include a desktop switch and a small form factor pluggable (SFP) option. All three options are PoE+ capable for power as well as data applications.

The Ethernet switches in this line include the following configurations:

Wall-mount/DIN rail mount 8-port switch: Innovative, compact and versatile design with four PoE+ ports, four standard ports and a high power rating. Ideal for delivering PoE in commercial/industrial applications, offices, factories or in a NEMA enclosure.

Innovative, compact and versatile design with four PoE+ ports, four standard ports and a high power rating. Ideal for delivering PoE in commercial/industrial applications, offices, factories or in a NEMA enclosure. Desktop 8-port triple-speed switch: Eight PoE+ ports and two uplink ports, plus LEDs for each port and a separate display showing which ports are using power.

Eight PoE+ ports and two uplink ports, plus LEDs for each port and a separate display showing which ports are using power. Compact, small form-factor pluggable (SFP) switch: Includes media conversion and PoE+ to combine PoE and Ethernet extension in a mini form factor.

"The applications for Ethernet are virtually limitless, and with our new switches, Transtector provides engineers with a single, trusted source for the protection and management products required in today's mission-critical environments," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager. "More importantly, with in-stock components and urgent same-day shipping, Transtector prioritizes the needs of our customers and helps to eliminate any project delays."

As part of Transtector's overall Ethernet product line, these new Ethernet switches complement the company's globally deployed, highly reliable surge protection devices, NEMA-rated enclosures, PoE injectors, and Ethernet cable assemblies. The result is a single source for comprehensive Ethernet hardware/backbone solutions, with products in-stock for same-day shipping.

Transtector's new Ethernet switches are available today from Transtector and its global channel partners.

About Transtector Systems:

Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security, and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs, Integra Optics and NavePoint. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

