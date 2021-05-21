Transtector Launches New AC Power Strip Surge Protectors

Transtector's high performance AC power strips provide industry-leading surge protection coupled with non-degrading technology and are ideal for telecom base station operators, emergency dispatch centers, IT and data center operators, office managers, industrial automation site managers and hospital and school managers.

Designed to protect critical loads, these new AC power strips use silicon avalanche suppression diode (SASD) protection with integrated power switch, allowing for the temporary shut off to all loads. They feature resettable circuit breakers, status LED and a switch cover to prevent accidental shut off of power to loads.

"These new AC power strips are at the forefront of current surge protection technology. The high surge capacity coupled with non-degrading silicon avalanche diode technology provides unmatched protection performance and long-term reliability," said Dan Rebeck, Product Line Manager.

Features:

100% Silicon Avalanche Suppression Diode (SASD) protection

Lowest voltage protection rating in the industry

Power switch with resettable breaker

Dual ground studs

8' or 12' supply cord configurations available

Versatile wall-mounting options

In-stock for same-day shipping

For details and more information, visit transtector.com.

About Transtector Systems:

Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security, and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs, Integra Optics and NavePoint. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

