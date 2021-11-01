Transtector Launches NEW SP50RS Series AC Surge Protectors

Transtector's SP50RS Series of outdoor AC surge protectors provide high surge protection capacity rated for main AC panel protection, in a compact form factor with both local and remote status indicators.

"I'm very excited about the enhancements that these upgrades bring," said Dan Rebeck, product line manager. "It's the same robust, economical, Type 1 and Type 2 protection but in a smaller form factor and with a remote status indicator to monitor protection in real time."

Features:

UL1449 edition listed as both a Type 1 and Type 2 SPD

High capacity 50kA MOV technology protection

Local suppression status LED

Remote suppression status indicator

Conduit hub mount or bracket mount (bracket sold as accessory)

NEMA 4X outdoor weatherized

For more details about the new surge protectors, visit transtector.com.

About Transtector Systems:

Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs, Integra Optics and NavePoint. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

