Transtector Launches PoE Injectors for One-Source Ethernet Protection & Management Solutions

Transtector's new PoE injectors deliver power to distant devices via Ethernet cables, eliminating the need for a power source at the device. This simple functionality streamlines the deployment of remote security cameras, traffic cameras, pole-mounted access points, IP phones, and other Ethernet devices.

"More and more industries around the world are using Ethernet to deliver powered capabilities quickly and cost-effectively," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager for Transtector. "We're excited to bring our decades of experience and innovation in power to PoE users, and these new injectors are a critical component in many applications."

Part of Transtector's overall Ethernet product line, the new PoE injectors complement the company's globally deployed, highly reliable surge protection devices, NEMA-rated enclosures, and Ethernet cable assemblies. The result is a single source for comprehensive Ethernet hardware/backbone solutions, with products in-stock for same-day shipping.

The new PoE injectors product family currently includes 24 configurations, with a broad range of options:

Cat 5 (100BaseT), Cat 5e (gigabit, 1000BaseT), or Cat 6 (gigabit, 1000BaseT)

802.3, 802.3af, 802.3at and PoE+ compatible

Indoor, outdoor and DIN rail options

Integral lightning protection available on some units

Deploy midspan to existing systems

1 to 4 ports available

Power options ranging from [email protected] to [email protected]

All use Type-B wiring; Please contact Transtector for other wiring requirements including 4 pair power

About Transtector Systems:

Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security, and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

