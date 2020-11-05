Transtector Launches Versatile, Compact Integrated Power Systems for Enterprise DC Plant Applications

These new IPS units combine Transtector reliability and value with versatile functionality in a configurable design, providing users in cellular base stations, land mobile radio, utility, enterprise and other dynamic applications the essential functionality they need without sacrificing significant rack space.

"Engineers in all types of applications require solutions that make the most of valuable space in equipment racks," said Dan Rebeck, Product Line Manager. "These power systems provide the most essential functionality to manage and deliver power to mission-critical equipment, and our emphasis on reliability means they'll serve users effectively for the long term."

Transtector's IPS line includes two intelligent configurations: an ultra-slim 1 RU unit (1.75 inches in height) and a higher-capacity 2 RU solution (3.5 inches). When deployed as a DC power plant, the IPS utilizes state-of-the-art technology to rectify AC power and intelligently distribute to DC loads, with an advanced load controller providing both local and remote interfaces.

The 1 RU IPS features a 45A/2.4kW power rating, four pre-populated load circuit breakers and capacity for two rectifiers. Comparatively, the 2 RU IPS features a 180A/8.7kW power rating, five pre-populated load circuit breakers and capacity for up to three rectifiers.

Additional key features include:

High load capacity in minimal space

High-efficiency (>96%) integrated rectifiers

Advanced load controller with LCD touchscreen plus remote access

Ethernet SNMPv3 communications

Dedicated backup battery protection circuit breaker

Visual and remote alarms

UL 60950-1 2nd Edition certified

Transtector's new IPS solutions are in-stock for and available for immediate shipment.

About Transtector Systems:

Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security, and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

