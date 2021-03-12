Transtector Releases New Polycarbonate NEMA-Rated Equipment Enclosures with Clear Lids

Transtector's new polycarbonate NEMA enclosures with clear lids are ideal for protecting valuable equipment in both outdoor and indoor installations. These new enclosures are available in 14x12x06-inch and 18x16x10-inch sizes and are constructed of high-impact, UV resistant polycarbonate material that provides superior durability while maintaining minimum weight. They can be used in a wide variety of wired and wireless network applications.

These enclosures are well suited for high-temperature or corrosive environments and are available in black and gray. Off-the-shelf options include 120VAC and 240VAC power, cooling, heating, equipment mounting plates, DIN rail mounts and more. Additional product features include a stainless-steel latch with padlock eye, fully gasketed lids and user installed wall mounting brackets.

"By utilizing clear front lids on these enclosures, we can save our customers time and money when troubleshooting and monitoring networking and control equipment. These are perfect for technicians and field personnel to view equipment status LEDs and other critical indicators without having to open the enclosure," said Tinu Oza, Product Line Manager.

Transtector's new polycarbonate NEMA enclosures with clear lids are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About Transtector Systems:

Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security, and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

