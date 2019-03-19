Transtector Releases New Series of NEMA-Rated Weatherproof Enclosures

The new TEF14-series includes 45 enclosure configurations and 15 essential accessories available for immediate shipment. The line features multiple configurations for global applications including industrial automation, SCADA, oil and gas, mining, transportation, public works, security and automation, and much more. Each enclosure provides vital protection for key electronic equipment, enhancing network security and reliability.

"The TEF14-series provides a solution for nearly any outdoor or indoor application," said Manuel Martinez, Product Manager. "With same day shipping available, we're working to meet the urgent requirements of installers, integrators, industrial OEMs, network engineers, or any customer who needs the right product quickly."

Key features of the TEF14-series include:

Weatherproof NEMA design in standard 14" x 12" x 7" sizes

Rugged construction ideal for indoor and outdoor applications

Fully gasketed raised lid for secure protection

Pad lockable stainless steel quick release latches

UV stabilized polyester reinforced fiberglass construction

Options include cooling fans, power sources, heaters, insulated, PoE, terminal blocks, DIN Rail, pre-drilled mounting plates, vents and UL listed configuration

Replacement parts and mounting kits can be ordered separately

Configurations include 120 VAC, 240 VAC, 12 VDC, PoE-ready and non-powered enclosures. This large selection of in-stock TEF enclosures is competitively priced to provide high-value performance. Custom modifications are also available.

For more information on these products, please visit the Transtector website.

About Transtector Systems:

Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security and the military.



About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands are specialists within their respective product set, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support and same day shipping. Over 100,000 customers across a diverse set of markets rely upon Infinite Electronics to stock and reliably ship urgently needed products every day.

