Transtector Releases Outdoor, 10 GbE, PoE++ Data Surge Protector

Company Expands High-Speed Surge Protection with Model Rated for Outdoors

IRVINE, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtector Systems, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions, has released a new outdoor, 10 GbE, PoE++ data surge protector.

The new industrial surge protector is designed for use with 10 Gigabit Ethernet and PoE++ networks, telecom base stations, WISP/ISP, IT and data centers, point-to-point links, control lines and sense loops, and other applications. It meets IEEE 802.3 standards for 10 GbE and IEEE 802.3bt standards for PoE++.

Transtector expands high-speed surge protection with model rated for outdoors.

The new outdoor, 10 GbE, PoE++ data surge protector uses SASD technology to protect critical equipment in Gigabit Ethernet/PoE++ protocol data networks while remaining transparent to data throughput. It protects against electrical transient surges that are generated by both lightning strikes and internal switching events. The commercial device supports long-term system reliability by absorbing high amounts of transient energy while maintaining a low clamping voltage.

The new surge protector mounts to a pole or a wall and has several features to protect it from the elements. It has a dielectric lube to weatherize the shielded RJ-45 connections, a patented weatherized wiring grommet, a conformal coating on the printed circuit board assembly to protect the PCBA from moisture and corrosion, and configurable weep holes. With NEMA 3R and IP65 environmental protection ratings, it is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

The data surge protector has a maximum data rate of 10,000 Mb/s and handles up to 100 watts of PoE power. It is compatible with Cat6/6A STP and Cat7 STP cables.

"We have expanded our high-speed surge protection line with a model that can guard equipment and peripherals using the highest available data rate and PoE power levels, in outdoor conditions which are much more extreme. It utilizes our patented enclosure for user-friendly installation and provides the highest performance surge protection technology that Transtector products are known for," said Transtector Product Line Manager Dan Rebeck.

Transtector's new outdoor, 10 GbE, PoE++ data surge protectors are in-stock and available for same-day shipment.

About Transtector Systems:

Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier, offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with a broad inventory available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

