Transtector Releases Outdoor AC Panel Surge Protectors with High-Capacity MOV, 100-300 kA Options

News provided by

Transtector Systems

17 May, 2023, 10:17 ET

New Models, for All Common AC Services, Protect Against Transient Surges and EMI

IRVINE, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtector, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions, has released a new line of outdoor AC panel surge protectors with high-capacity metal oxide varistor (MOV) technology. They effectively protect AC power networks and local AC equipment from transient surges and EMI interference.

The new line of outdoor MOV AC panel surge protectors was designed to especially meet the needs of the telecommunications industry, industrial facilities, and IT and data centers.

Continue Reading
Transtector's new models are for all common AC services.
Transtector's new models are for all common AC services.

Transtector's new AC panel surge protectors include models for all common AC services. These include 120 Vac single-phase, 120/240 Vac split-phase, 208/120 Vac three-phase wye, 277/480 Vac three-phase wye, 240 Vac three-phase delta and 480 Vac three-phase wye.

They are available with 100 kA, 200 kA or 300 kA surge capacity per phase.

The new outdoor devices are dual listed to meet two sets of Underwriter Laboratories' safety and performance standards. They satisfy UL 1449 requirements as Type 2 SPDs and UL 1283 certification as EMI filters.

The new AC panel surge protectors are rugged enough for outdoor use. They are housed in watertight, corrosion-proof NEMA 4X enclosures that mount to a wall. Their operating temperature range is -40 degrees to +167 degrees Fahrenheit.

"Our new line of outdoor AC panel SPDs with MOV technology do double duty in protecting AC power networks and local AC equipment from harmful transient surges as well as EMI interference," said Transtector Product Line Manager Dan Rebeck.

Transtector's new outdoor AC panel surge protectors with high-capacity MOV technology are in-stock and available for same-day shipment.

About Transtector:

Transtector leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier with a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions for the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its global customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil
Transtector
17792 Fitch
Irvine, CA 92614
(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Transtector Systems

Also from this source

Transtector Releases Outdoor, IP67-Rated PoE Injectors and Splitter

Transtector Releases Outdoor, 10 GbE, PoE++ Data Surge Protector

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.