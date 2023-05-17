Transtector Releases Outdoor AC Panel Surge Protectors with High-Capacity MOV, 100-300 kA Options

New Models, for All Common AC Services, Protect Against Transient Surges and EMI

IRVINE, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtector, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions, has released a new line of outdoor AC panel surge protectors with high-capacity metal oxide varistor (MOV) technology. They effectively protect AC power networks and local AC equipment from transient surges and EMI interference.

The new line of outdoor MOV AC panel surge protectors was designed to especially meet the needs of the telecommunications industry, industrial facilities, and IT and data centers.

Transtector's new models are for all common AC services.

Transtector's new AC panel surge protectors include models for all common AC services. These include 120 Vac single-phase, 120/240 Vac split-phase, 208/120 Vac three-phase wye, 277/480 Vac three-phase wye, 240 Vac three-phase delta and 480 Vac three-phase wye.

They are available with 100 kA, 200 kA or 300 kA surge capacity per phase.

The new outdoor devices are dual listed to meet two sets of Underwriter Laboratories' safety and performance standards. They satisfy UL 1449 requirements as Type 2 SPDs and UL 1283 certification as EMI filters.

The new AC panel surge protectors are rugged enough for outdoor use. They are housed in watertight, corrosion-proof NEMA 4X enclosures that mount to a wall. Their operating temperature range is -40 degrees to +167 degrees Fahrenheit.

"Our new line of outdoor AC panel SPDs with MOV technology do double duty in protecting AC power networks and local AC equipment from harmful transient surges as well as EMI interference," said Transtector Product Line Manager Dan Rebeck.

Transtector's new outdoor AC panel surge protectors with high-capacity MOV technology are in-stock and available for same-day shipment.

About Transtector:

Transtector leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier with a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions for the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its global customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Transtector

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA 92614

(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Transtector Systems