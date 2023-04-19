Transtector Releases Outdoor, IP67-Rated PoE Injectors and Splitter

GbE Applications Include PoE Cameras, LAN Access Points, VoIP Phones, Touch Screens, Card Readers

IRVINE, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtector, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions, has released two new outdoor, IP67-rated Power over Ethernet injectors and a PoE-compatible splitter.

The new products' GbE applications include PoE cameras, LAN access points, VoIP phones, touch screens and card readers.

The new injectors add power to a PoE-capable device through its Ethernet data cable, eliminating the need to run a separate electrical cord to the device and to have to install a power outlet near it. The splitter enables removing power from a powered Ethernet cable and separating it into its own power cable, which is useful for non-PoE devices that require separate power and data inputs. This prevents having to install an outlet near the device and allows use of existing Ethernet and PoE infrastructure.

The outdoor 1 Gigabit Ethernet PoE injectors and PoE splitter are useful for any RJ-45 network device that supports PoE, including cameras, wireless access points, VoIP telephones, and building devices such as touch screens and card readers.

The POEOD1GAT-TT is a 30-watt, 54-volt, one-port, end-span PoE injector that supports 802.3at+ and 802.3af IEEE standards. The POEOD1GBT-TT PoE injector features 60-watt, 55-volt, one-port operation and complies with 802.3at+ and 802.3bt. The new POESOD1GBT-TT PoE splitter supports 60-watt, 12-volt, one-port operation and complies with 802.3at+ and 802.3bt.

The new injectors and splitter are housed in rugged metal enclosures and have an IP67 rating for outdoor and industrial use. They have removable grommets for sealing, which allow them to be used with existing pre-terminated cable. They can be mounted to a wall or flat surface. Other features include LED indicators, terminal power blocks and a grounding lug.

"Our new, IP67-rated PoE injectors and splitter are proving to be especially useful for transportation and telco applications, with cameras and access points being the main areas of use. They are also very functional for smart office and residential use with a focus on lighting and security," said Dan Rebeck, Product Line Manager.

Transtector's new outdoor GbE PoE injectors and splitter are in-stock and available for same-day shipment.

About Transtector:

Transtector leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier with a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions for the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

