Transtector Releases Power Cords for Variety of Computer Networking Applications

New Additions Include C14, C19, NEMA 5-15, Angled or Twist-Lock Connectors, Splitter Cords

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtector, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions, has released a new line of power cords for a wide variety of computer networking equipment. The cords have features to make installations more functional, such as twist-lock connectors, right-angle connectors and splitter cords.

Transtector's new power cord additions include C14, C19 and NEMA 5-15, cords with angled or twist-lock connectors, and splitter cords.

The new power cords are offered in several capacity options. There are models rated at IEC C14, IEC C19 and NEMA 5-15. This makes them compatible with a variety of components found in computer server rooms and elsewhere, including those offered by Transtector. These include computers, computer monitors, printers, servers, switches, routers and power distribution units (PDUs).

The C14 power cords are compatible with lower-power devices such as computers, monitors and printers. They have a three-pronged male plug with a ground pin and two flat pins that fit into a C13 female connector.

The new C19 power cords are compatible with higher-power devices such as servers. They have a three-pronged female connector with a ground pin and two round pins that mate with a C20 male connector.

The NEMA 5-15 power cords are compatible with low-power devices such as computers, monitors and printers. They have a round grounding pin and two flat blades and are rated for up to 125 volts and currents of up to 15 amps.

For more functionality, some of Transtector's new power cords have either angled connectors or twist-lock connectors. The angled models are space-savers that enable positioning a cord closer to the wall or other surface. They also reduce strain caused by a cord having to be bent to fit a narrow space. Twist-lock connectors maintain a tight joint to prevent disconnects due to tension, vibration and accidental bumps.

The new Transtector product offering includes splitter power cords, or Y cables. A splitter cable has one male end for plugging into an outlet and two female ends to power two components. They allow fuller use of rooms where more electrical outlets are needed.

"Our new power cords are compatible with products that are already on the Transtector website. We expect these offerings will be welcomed by IT managers, network installers and PDU users, and by those with needs for industrial power applications," said Transtector Product Line Manager Dan Rebeck.

Transtector's new power cords are in stock and available for same-day shipment.

About Transtector:

Transtector leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Transtector

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA 92614

(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Transtector Systems