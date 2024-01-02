Transtector Rolls Out AC/DC Power Fuses for Overcurrent Protection

Transtector Systems

02 Jan, 2024, 10:17 ET

New Fuses Cover Wide Range of Commercial, Industrial and Residential Applications

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 2, 2024  /PRNewswire/ -- Transtector, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions, has released a new line of AC/DC power fuses.

Transtector's new AC/DC power fuses cover service levels from 10 amps to 630 amps.
Transtector's new AC/DC power fuses cover service levels from 10 amps to

Electrical overcurrents can wreak havoc on a building's power system, damaging wiring and other infrastructure and even endangering personnel. Electrical faults present fire and explosion hazards. An essential safety measure is to have dependable power fuses that respond instantly when faults occur. Transtector's diverse new AC/DC power fuses come in various form factors and mounting configurations and cover a wide range of service levels.

The new replaceable AC/DC power fuses provide overcurrent protection in a wide range of industrial, commercial and residential applications. These include electric vehicle charging, solar/photovoltaic power, power conversion, energy storage, commercial and residential power distribution, high-current DC power systems, and more.

Transtector's new AC/DC power fuses are offered in a wide range of service levels, from 10 amps all the way up to 630 amps. They come in several popular form factors: DIN-bolt mounts, flat-bolt mounts, or cartridge-type mounts. When electrical faults occur, these fuses feature a high-speed, instant response to protect wiring, infrastructure and, most importantly, personnel.

These AC/DC power fuses are easy to replace and extremely cost-effective. All models deliver 24/7 protection. Most of them provide significantly more current-limiting than a circuit breaker is capable of during an electrical fault event, resulting in optimum safety for the affected facility and personnel.

"Our new current-limiting fuses respond instantly to protect a wide variety of devices," said Product Line Manager Dan Rebeck. "Pairing these fuses with Transtector's comprehensive line of overvoltage surge protectors provides comprehensive site protection against all typical internal and external threats to the electrical service."

Transtector's new AC/DC power fuses are in stock and available for same-day shipment.

