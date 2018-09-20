Transtector Systems Granted Patent for Modular Protection Cabinet with Flexible Backplane

HAYDEN, Idaho, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtector Systems, an industry leading provider of end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions, has been awarded a design patent for its military-grade modular protection cabinet with flexible backplane.

This patented design allows for swappable configurations of various data protocols in a shielded enclosure. Plus, filter protection modules mitigate high-altitude electromagnetic pulse (HEMP) and lightning induced transients. Additional standout features of this design include the ability for future migration as data protocols evolve and for replaceable modules in the field or depot.

"This design evolved from a customer request for a modernized version of an existing solution that would allow for future migration for data protocols. We took that request and ran with it, and the result was this exclusive modular protection cabinet with flexible backplane," said Bill Magee, Industry Manager, Defense and Government for Transtector.

With this patented design, Transtector will now be able to provide the defense industry with a solution to mix and customize existing ground-based data protocols for each shelter. Transtector's team worked for 18 months on the creative concept, electrical and mechanical design to fulfill the qualification process necessary to acquire this patent.

About Transtector Systems:

For more than 50 years, Transtector Systems has led the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security and the military. Transtector Systems is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands are specialists within their respective product set, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support and same day shipping. Over 100,000 customers across a diverse set of markets rely upon Infinite Electronics to stock and reliably ship urgently needed products every day.

