Transtector Systems Launches Line of Small Cell Power Protection Cabinets

Ideal for applications such as picocells, microcells, macrocells, 5G nodes, DAS systems, load expansions, and other small cell locations, these new cabinets address the growing range of power requirements in the expanding small cell market.

With small cell interface requirements varying among GSMA, CDMA, LTE, WiMAX, 3G, 4G and 5G, network engineers often require versatile, dynamic power solutions. Transtector's compact, small cell cabinets enable quick installation to meet current demands, with design flexibility for future expansion.

"Co-location will be a very important aspect of the small cell rollout, so we strived to develop a solution that could evolve and scale to meet the power needs over the life cycle of each site," said Gabriel Guglielmi, Vice President of Product Management. "With these new field configurable cabinets, we're providing a dynamic, compact, easy-to-deploy power distribution solution that is designed to lower total cost of ownership, while also building a layer of reliability into the network – all in one box."

In addition to standard configurations, users can partner with Transtector engineers to develop a modified or custom enclosure to fit the application.

Key power protection cabinet features include:

Compact footprint for versatility and convenient field installation

Service entrance rated – separate disconnect between utility and cabinet not required

Field configurable branch breakers lower total cost of ownership

Co-location approved

Rugged, outdoor NEMA 3R enclosure

Reliable silicon or MOV technology surge protection

Configurable options

10-Year warranty

Transtector's small cell power protection cabinets are available today, with standard configurations in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

About Transtector Systems:

Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security and the military. Transtector is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

