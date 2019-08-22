Transtelco Aligns with Microsoft as New Azure ExpressRoute Partner

EL PASO, Texas, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtelco, a leading binational provider of fiber optic services, announces today it has entered into an agreement with Microsoft to provide private connectivity to Microsoft Azure. Transtelco will use Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to provide customers dedicated network access rather than using traditional Internet connections. Through its TCloud Connect software, Transtelco allows customersto optimize and have full packet control while directly connecting to Microsoft Azure. Transtelco utilizes Azure ExpressRoute to connect its on-premises network to Azure across multiple diverse geographic interconnection locations, enabling its customers to customize their solutions and achieve optimal enterprise grade network performance and availability.

Transtelco offers enterprise customers a full range of fiberconnectivity, licensed spectrum, application functionality, as well as third-party software integration. Its service structure allows organizations to seamlessly integrate facilities, assets, data, and third-party services across multiple geographies in Mexico, the U.S., and abroad.

"Here at Transtelco, it is our motto that fast, flexible networks are the foundation of every successful organization. Our new collaboration with Microsoft Azure helps enable customers to have reliable, flexible, and the high capacity that enterprises need and expect," comments Arturo Iglesias, CTO & Director of Transtelco. "As a Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute partner, we can offer enterprises in Transtelco markets access to Azure and the ability to create fast, secure private connections between Azure data centers and infrastructure on their premises or in a colocation environment. "Moreover, in some cases, our customers using Azure ExpressRoute connections to transfer data between on-premises systems and Azure can realize significant time and cost savings."

"As an Azure ExpressRoute partner, Transtelco offers its customers the ability to provision private network connections for mission critical workloads running in Azure," adds Ross Ortega, Partner Program Manager, Azure Networking, Microsoft.

Transtelco delivers high-performance enterprise and carrier class network services to domestic and transnational companies. The company's scalable, transparent network architecture allows customers to configure services and assets to fit their business requirements, sharing resources and capabilities across metro, national, and transnational networks.

Founded in 2001, Transtelco owns and operates a state of the art long-haul and metropolitan fiber network along the Southwestern U.S. and Mexico. Transtelco provides unparalleled solutions that enables its clients to meet growth and profitability goals / targets. The combination of our Fiber Optic Network and cutting-edge technology delivers exceptional performance, network reliability, and significant return on investment opportunities for our customers.

