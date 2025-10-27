TRANSTEX launches EDGE CABFLEX™ at ATA MCE

New Aerodynamic Cab Extender Fairing Designed with Drivers in Mind to Improve Safety, Reduce Costs, and Advance Fleet Sustainability



SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - TRANSTEX, a cleantech leader in emission-reducing solutions for the transportation sector, has launched its latest aerodynamic innovation the EDGE CABFLEX™—an aerodynamic cab extender fairing designed to deliver greater safety, reduced operating costs, and improved sustainability for fleets.

TRANSTEX Launches Next-Generation Aerodynamic Cab Extender with the EDGE CABFLEX™ (CNW Group/TRANSTEX Inc.)

Engineered to replace OEM cab extenders, the patent-pending EDGE CABFLEX™ offers fleets a lightweight, durable, and hinge-free solution that reduces the damage caused by jackknifing while minimizing downtime and operational costs, all while maintaining aerodynamic performance.

"EDGE CABFLEX™ reflects our customer-driven approach to innovation," said Mathieu Desjardins, President of TRANSTEX. "We listened to the challenges fleets face daily —from tight loading zones to demanding delivery schedules — and engineered a solution that delivers measurable improvements in safety, durability, and fuel efficiency. By reducing maintenance needs and extending vehicle uptime, we're giving fleets a smarter way to optimize performance and meet their efficiency targets."

Key benefits of the EDGE CABFLEX™ include:

Reduced Operating Costs: Lightweight 70 lb. assembly saves 26 lbs. compared to OEM extenders, improving fuel efficiency and payload capacity.

Lightweight 70 lb. assembly saves 26 lbs. compared to OEM extenders, improving fuel efficiency and payload capacity. Improved Safety: Flexible T-FLEX Brackets eliminate hinge points, reducing the damage caused by jackknifing and enhancing driver confidence.

Flexible T-FLEX Brackets eliminate hinge points, reducing the damage caused by jackknifing and enhancing driver confidence. Enhanced Maneuverability: Provides drivers with greater turning angles when backing into tight spaces, making it easier to park and reducing the risk of damage to extenders.

Provides drivers with greater turning angles when backing into tight spaces, making it easier to park and reducing the risk of damage to extenders. Fast Installation: Designed for same-point OEM replacement, installed in 30 minutes by two trained technicians.

Designed for same-point OEM replacement, installed in 30 minutes by two trained technicians. Durability & Versatility: Reinforced thermoplastic and stainless-steel materials provide long-lasting performance with customizable wrap options.

Reinforced thermoplastic and stainless-steel materials provide long-lasting performance with customizable wrap options. Fleet Sustainability: Designed to maintain aerodynamic performance, supporting fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

Designed to maintain aerodynamic performance, supporting fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. Premium Quality Manufacturing: Manufactured in the USA using the highest quality TRANSTEX Composites panels, ensuring superior strength, reliability, and consistent product quality for fleets.

"Our customers drive innovation at TRANSTEX," added Todd McGuire, Senior Vice President of Sales. "EDGE CABFLEX™ was designed with their feedback — to make drivers' lives easier and fleets more profitable. It's the next step in advancing safety, performance, and sustainability across North America's roads."

TRANSTEX will host a press conference on Monday, October 27th at 12:30 PM PST at the American Trucking Associations' Management Conference & Exhibition in San Diego, California to showcase the EDGE CABFLEX™ and discuss its impact on fleet operations.

Attendees can also discuss the product firsthand at the TRANSTEX booth #15034.

For more information on the EDGE CABFLEX™, visit https://transtex-llc.com/products/edge-cabflex/ or watch the video to see it in action at https://youtu.be/LduysaPrZU4.

About TRANSTEX

TRANSTEX is a cleantech leader in the transportation sector, engineering emission-reducing solutions tailored to enhance fleet efficiency and to reduce costs. TRANSTEX has been innovating trailer aerodynamics, electric Auxiliary Power Units (eAPUs) and composite materials manufactured in North America for over 20 years. Through investment in R&D and patented technology, TRANSTEX delivers outstanding product performance and reliability, optimizing economic and environmental outcomes.

SOURCE TRANSTEX Inc.