Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Players - Attralus, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk

The transthyretin amyloidosis market size is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2023–2032) owing to the currently approved drugs, along with the launch of upcoming therapies and the increasing prevalence of the disease. With the launch of these therapies, many new players are expected to enter the ATTR market space.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, transthyretin amyloidosis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for ATTR across the 7MM is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall diagnosed prevalent population of hATTR in the 7MM was reported as ~15K in 2022.

in 2022. Leading transthyretin amyloidosis companies such as Attralus, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Eidos Therapeutics , and others are developing novel ATTR drugs that can be available in the ATTR market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel ATTR drugs that can be available in the ATTR market in the coming years. The promising transthyretin amyloidosis therapies in the pipeline include I 124-Evuzamitide, Vutrisiran, Eplontersen, Patisiran, ALXN2220, NNC6019-0001, Acoramidis (AG10), and others.

Transthyretin Amyloidosis Overview

Transthyretin Amyloidosis (ATTR) is an rare genetic disorder marked by the accumulation of abnormal amyloid protein deposits, categorized into two primary types: hereditary ATTR (hATTR) and wild-type ATTR (wtATTR). hATTR results from inherited mutations in the TTR gene, while wtATTR affects individuals without identified genetic mutations and is more commonly linked to aging. Managing Transthyretin Amyloidosis poses various challenges, including its frequent underdiagnosis or misdiagnosis due to its rarity and the diverse range of symptoms, leading to a delayed initiation of appropriate treatment. Crafting tailored treatment plans for individual patients is intricate due to the heterogeneity of the disease. Diagnosing ATTR amyloidosis typically involves a blend of clinical assessment, genetic testing to pinpoint TTR mutations, and imaging studies like cardiac MRI or nuclear scintigraphy to evaluate organ involvement and amyloid deposition.

Transthyretin Amyloidosis Epidemiology Segmentation

The ATTR epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current ATTR patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The ATTR market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Transthyretin Amyloidosis

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Transthyretin Amyloidosis

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis

Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market

Presently, existing treatments aim to reduce the presence of transthyretin (TTR) protein in the body, thereby lessening amyloid deposits and potentially reducing symptoms linked to hATTR. Another strategy involves eliminating the origin of altered TTR, while alternative treatments focus on preventing the abnormal shaping of TTR protein, which leads to deposits in tissues and crucial organs.

The therapeutic choices for individuals with hATTR are limited. While a liver transplant remains the preferred method since the majority of the amyloidogenic TTR protein is generated in the liver, replacing the primary source of this problematic protein with a transplanted liver can nearly eradicate variant protein production and effectively impede the progression of the disease outside the brain and eyes. Despite its efficacy, a liver transplant does not adequately prevent cardiomyopathy in the majority of cases, and it is not advisable for those with advanced-stage transthyretin-related familial amyloid polyneuropathy (TTR-FAP) or leptomeningeal-type amyloidosis. Consequently, for these patients, relief from symptoms stands as the sole available treatment.

In hATTR, mutations are believed to undermine the interactions within the typically tetrameric TTR, leading to its separation into monomeric TTR. This monomeric form is prone to misfolding and aggregation, contributing to the formation of amyloid fibrils. Therefore, a strategy to prevent the dissociation of TTR tetramers is crucial in averting the development of amyloid fibrils. In 2019, the US FDA granted approval for VYNDAQEL (tafamidis meglumine) and VYNDAMAX (tafamidis) capsules to treat cardiomyopathy resulting from transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults.

These capsules act as disease-modifying agents by kinetically stabilizing the TTR protein. This stabilization is beneficial as it curtails the dissociation of the native TTR tetramer into monomers, a pivotal step in fibril formation, thereby inhibiting the creation of TTR amyloid fibrils. Moreover, they further enhance the stability of the transthyretin protein, decelerating the process of amyloid deposit formation. In certain regions, these capsules are also available for treating hATTR polyneuropathy. Additionally, research indicates that tafamidis is well-tolerated and may slow down disease progression in patients with stage I, although some gastrointestinal side effects and occurrences of urinary tract and vaginal infections may arise.

Transthyretin Amyloidosis Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

I 124-Evuzamitide: Attralus, Inc.

Vutrisiran: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Eplontersen: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc./AstraZeneca

Patisiran: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

ALXN2220: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NNC6019-0001: Novo Nordisk A/S

Acoramidis (AG10): Eidos Therapeutics

Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the transthyretin amyloidosis market are expected to change in the coming years. The ATTR market landscape is witnessing a transformative shift driven by the emergence of novel therapeutic approaches and a deeper understanding of the disease pathology. The ATTR market is propelled by ongoing research and development endeavors to introduce innovative drugs that target the underlying mechanisms of ATTR, aiming not only to alleviate symptoms but also to modify the course of the disease.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of ATTR, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the ATTR market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the ATTR market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the transthyretin amyloidosis market. One primary obstacle is the intricate nature of the disease itself. ATTR encompasses various clinical manifestations, making drug development challenging due to the necessity for tailored approaches for different subtypes. Additionally, diagnostic challenges hinder timely identification, leading to delayed treatment initiation.

Moreover, ATTR treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the ATTR market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the ATTR market growth.

Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Key Transthyretin Amyloidosis Companies Attralus, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Eidos Therapeutics, and others Key Pipeline Transthyretin Amyloidosis Therapies I 124-Evuzamitide, Vutrisiran, Eplontersen, Patisiran, ALXN2220, NNC6019-0001, Acoramidis (AG10), and others

Scope of the Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Transthyretin Amyloidosis current marketed and emerging therapies

Transthyretin Amyloidosis current marketed and emerging therapies Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Transthyretin Amyloidosis Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Transthyretin Amyloidosis Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Transthyretin Amyloidosis Key Insights 2. Transthyretin Amyloidosis Report Introduction 3. Transthyretin Amyloidosis Overview at a Glance 4. Transthyretin Amyloidosis Executive Summary 5 Transthyretin Amyloidosis Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment and Management 8. Transthyretin Amyloidosis Guidelines 9. Transthyretin Amyloidosis Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Transthyretin Amyloidosis 12. Transthyretin Amyloidosis Marketed Drugs 13. Transthyretin Amyloidosis Emerging Drugs 14. 7MM Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market Analysis 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

