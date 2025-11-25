Transurban Finance Company Pty Ltd announces the Maximum Acceptance Amount for the cash tender offer of its outstanding US$550,000,000 3.375% Guaranteed Senior Secured Notes due 2027

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Transurban Finance Company Pty Ltd (the "Offeror") announces today the Maximum Acceptance Amount (as defined below) for the offer to purchase for cash certain of its outstanding US$550,000,000 3.375% Guaranteed Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (CUSIP: 89400PAG8/Q9194UAW2, ISIN: US89400PAG81/USQ9194UAW29) (the "Notes"), issued by the Offeror and guaranteed by Transurban Holdings Limited, Transurban International Limited and Transurban Infrastructure Management Limited in its capacity as responsible entity of the Transurban Holding Trust, and Transurban Limited (the "Offer").

The Maximum Acceptance Amount will be an aggregate principal amount of Notes that is equivalent to an aggregate purchase price (excluding the Accrued Interest Payments) of US$107,428,162.71, representing the aggregate purchase price (excluding the Accrued Interest Payments) of the U.S. dollar equivalent of (i) €500 million less (ii) €406,863,615.49 (representing the aggregate purchase price (excluding accrued interest) payable for Existing Euro Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Euro Tender Offers. In order to determine the Maximum Acceptance Amount, an exchange rate of US$1.15345 = €1.00 has been used, as determined at 5:00 a.m., New York City time, on November 25, 2025, the day following the expiration date of the Euro Tender Offers. The Offeror reserves the right, but is under no obligation, to increase or decrease the Maximum Acceptance Amount in respect of the Offer at any time, subject to applicable law.

The Offer is conditional on the completion of a new issuance in the Euro bond market (the "New Notes"), which priced on November 17, 2025 (London time), and is expected to settle on November 26, 2025 (London time). The settlement of the New Notes will satisfy the financing condition to the Offer.

The Offer remains subject to the terms and conditions set out in the offer to purchase, dated November 17, 2025 (the "Offer to Purchase"). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as assigned to them in the Offer to Purchase.

Noteholders are advised to read carefully the Offer to Purchase for full details of and information on the procedures for participating in the Offer. Noteholders may access the Offer to Purchase at https://deals.is.kroll.com/transurban-usd.

Dealer Manager:

Merrill Lynch International

2 King Edward Street

London EC1A 1HQ

United Kingdom Attention: Liability Management Group

Telephone (Europe): +44 207 996 5420

Telephone (U.S. Toll Free): +1 888 292 0070

Email: [email protected] Information & Tender Agent: Kroll Issuer Services Limited

The News Building

3 London Bridge Street

London SE1 9SG

United Kingdom Telephone: +44 207 704 0880

Email: [email protected]

Attention: Scott Boswell

Website: https://deals.is.kroll.com/transurban-usd

NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

This press release is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes or any other securities. The Offeror is making the Offer only by, and pursuant to, the terms of the Offer to Purchase. The Offer is not being made in any jurisdiction in which the making of or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities laws, blue sky laws or other laws of such jurisdiction. None of the Offeror, the Dealer Manager or the Information & Tender Agent is making any recommendation as to whether Noteholders should tender or refrain from tendering their Notes in response to the Offer or how much they should tender. Each Noteholder must make his, her or its own decision as to whether to tender or refrain from tendering Notes and, if a Noteholder determines to tender, as to how many Notes to tender.

This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Offer to Purchase. This announcement and the Offer to Purchase contain important information which should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Offer. If any Noteholder is in any doubt as to the contents of the Offer to Purchase or the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own legal, accounting and financial advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, from its broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser. Any individual or company whose Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee must contact such entity if it wishes to tender such Notes pursuant to the Offer.

The offer and sale of the New Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933. The Offer is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the New Notes. No action has been or will be taken in any jurisdiction in relation to the New Notes to permit a public offering of securities.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "goal", "intend", "likely", "may", "plan", "potential", "projected", "should", "target", "will" and similar expressions. These statements discuss future expectations concerning the results of operations or financial condition, or provide other forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Offeror, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this announcement or the Offer to Purchase. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Except as required by applicable regulations or by law, neither the Offeror nor the Guarantors undertakes any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events.

These and other relevant factors should be carefully considered when reviewing any forward-looking statement. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Offeror, the Guarantors or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.

OFFER AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS

This announcement and the Offer to Purchase do not constitute an offer or an invitation to participate in the Offer in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such offer or invitation or for there to be such participation under applicable laws. The distribution of this announcement and the Offer to Purchase in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement or the Offer to Purchase comes are required by each of the Offeror, the Dealer Manager and the Information & Tender Agent to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. For more information about the offer and distribution restrictions related to the Offer, see the "Offer and Distribution Restrictions" section of the Offer to Purchase.

