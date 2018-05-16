Transurban Selects Icertis to Transform Source-to-contract Process

Successful infrastructure management requires full visibility into supplier relationships, and Icertis' solutions will form a key element of Transurban's sourcing and contract management processes. The ICM platform will improve compliance, minimize risk, and support long-term strategic agility for Transurban by delivering tools to manage obligations, entitlements and risks in supplier relationships.

Transurban provides effective transportation solutions that support the growth and wellbeing of the cities in which it operates. Icertis' easy-to-use and highly configurable platform will support Transurban to intelligently manage the unique requirements of its large-scale public-private partnership (P3) transportation projects.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Transurban selected Icertis because of its platform's proven ability to improve collaboration at every stage of a sourcing process. Integration with financial and procurement systems, including Enterprise Resource Planning software such as Workday, was fundamental to the selection of Icertis.

In addition, Transurban will utilize the ICM Sourcing application which extends the value of the ICM platform. The app leverages the enterprise-wide supplier relationships enshrined in contracts, and applies the ICM platform's artificial intelligence, compliance framework and risk management capabilities to proactively monitor contractual commitments and mitigate risks.

"We are delighted that Transurban has selected Icertis to drive the digital transformation of their sourcing and contract management processes," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "As forward-thinking companies like Transurban look to compete globally, reimagining contracting as a foundational commercial system creates strategic agility while reducing risk. We look forward to partnering with Transurban on their journey to help communities thrive."

About Icertis

Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, solves the hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform. Icertis helps companies transform their commercial foundation ensuring compliance, improving governance, mitigating risk and enhancing user productivity, thereby improving the bottom line. The Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform is used to manage 5+ million contracts by 2+ million subscribers at companies like 3M, Daimler, Microsoft, Roche and Wipro in 40+ languages across 90+ countries. The AI-powered platform allows customers to increase contract velocity and agility, proactively manage entitlements and obligations as well as surface commercial insights and intelligence. For more information, visit www.icertis.com.

