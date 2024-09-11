TRANSWESTERN RETAINS NO. 3 SPOT ON FORTUNE BEST WORKPLACES IN REAL ESTATE LIST

Only Full-Service CRE Platform Recognized Among Top 10 Large Companies

HOUSTON, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Great Place To Work® and Fortune have included Transwestern as one of the top three firms on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Real Estate™ list. The 2024 ranking means that Transwestern is one of the best companies to work for in the country, an honor it has held since the list's inception. Earlier this year, Transwestern also was named a Best Workplace for Millennials and a Best Workplace in Texas.

The Best Workplaces in Real Estate award is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 29,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the real estate industry. The data shows that 93% of employees at Transwestern say it is a great place to work, with 96% reporting that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.

"This award underscores the unwavering focus of our team members to create a culture of belonging where high performance, innovation and camaraderie flourish," said Larry P. Heard, CEO of Transwestern. "We are honored to be among these high-caliber companies that continue to invest in their people and their culture. By doing so, the beneficiaries at the end of the day are our investors and clients."

The Best Workplaces in Real Estate list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Real Estate," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry."

About Transwestern

Four dynamic, integrated companies make up the Transwestern enterprise, giving us the perspective to think broadly, deeply and creatively about commercial real estate. Clients and investors rely on us for expertise that spans institutional and opportunistic investment, development, hospitality, and brokerage and asset services. Our award-winning, collaborative culture empowers team members with resources and independence to work across boundaries in pursuit of innovative solutions, reinforcing a reputation for service excellence that translates to measurable results. Through offices nationwide and alliance partners around the globe, we positively impact the built environment and our communities while fostering a work climate that champions career vitality for all. Learn more at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.

