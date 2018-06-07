Transworld Business Advisors Florida Announces the Winners of the 2017 BBF Sales Awards

The Top Sales Dollars Award has been won by six times by Peter Berg and this year he was awarded Top Sales Dollars Award for South Florida. Other top regional producers a North Florida Region sweep with two-time regional winners Dawn Marie Crown for Number of Deals Sold and John Geiwitz for Top Sales Dollar. Transworld has earned these awards in at least one region every year since 2006 for a total of 37 awards.

The BBF inaugurated a Co-Broker Award this year that acknowledges the member who embraced the co-broke friendly environment of the BBF to produce the highest number of co-broked business sales. Transworld strongly endorses co-brokerage in its business policy, as it provides the most favorable marketplace for the buyers, sellers, and franchises they represent. As such, Transworld earned 3 out of the 5 regional Co-Broker Awards – North Florida, Bianca Evans; Central Florida, H. Joe Strickland and South Florida, Thomas I. Jones.

Dealmaker Awards, for the top 3% in total business sales, were earned in South Florida by Peter Berg, John Devries, Randy Bring and Thomas I Jones, all 2-time regional winners; and Erin Bean, her first time on the list. In North Florida, John Geiwitz finds himself in familiar company with Bianca Evans, a six-time regional winner, and two-time Central Florida regional winner Michael Shea.

Transworld Business Advisors Florida is the largest business brokerage in the state with 8 company-owned offices and 100 professionals throughout the state. With almost 40th years of brokerage experience, Transworld represents acquisition-minded corporations and individuals alike interested in owning their own company, or in franchising. With over 235 territories in 15 countries worldwide, Transworld offers the professional services that successfully bring buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, Transworld Business Advisors are the business sale specialists. You can review thousands of exclusive business listings at to www.tworld.com.

