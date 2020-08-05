Transworld Business Advisors of Indiana Welcomes Drew Thompson

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Business Advisors of Indiana (www.tworld.com/indiana) is excited to welcome Mr. Thompson to the Team! He has assumed the position of Business Advisor and will focus on serving clients in Indiana with his strong financial, legal and business background.

Mr. Thompson brings 30 years' experience as a business attorney and CPA, working on business exits, succession planning, acquisitions, family wealth management, tax planning and general business advisory services. Mr. Thompson also currently hosts The Growth Club podcast on the Anchor podcast network discussing issues pertaining to small business growth and M&A.

Mr. Thompson grew up in Terre Haute, IN, but his career has taken him to Bloomington, Chicago, Atlanta, Raleigh, NC, Traverse City, MI and then back to Indiana, where he now resides in the Old Northside of Indianapolis. He is a 1984 graduate of the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, after which he passed the Uniform Certified Public Accounting examination, and then graduated from the University of Illinois College of Law in 1990.

Mr. Thompson joins a strong team at Transworld Business Advisors of Indiana that represents the largest business brokerage platform in the world with 40+ years' experience serving business owners. All Transworld advisors have completed extensive training and are supported by a team with many years of business experience.

For more information about Transworld Business Advisors of Indiana, please visit www.tworld.com/indiana or contact Drew directly at [email protected] or (317) 600-1665.

SOURCE Transworld Business Advisors of Indiana

