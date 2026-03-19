Transworld M&A Advisors Advises Above Interior Distributors, Inc. on Its Sale to GMS Inc.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld M&A Advisors (Transworld) is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive advisor to Above Interior Distributors, Inc. (Above Interior), a leading supplier of specialty acoustical products, ceilings, and related building materials in South Florida, in its sale to GMS Inc. (GMS), a leading North American specialty building products distributor. The acquisition strengthens GMS's distribution footprint and expands its specialty acoustical and ceiling product offerings across the region.

"We are excited to welcome Above Interior and its knowledgeable team to GMS," said John C. Turner, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of GMS. "This addition enhances our coverage in South Florida and allows us to deliver an even higher level of service to our customers."

Above Interior will continue operating under its existing brand as part of GMS Southeast, supporting the company's growing presence throughout South Florida. Founder and President Jesus Valido will remain in his leadership role, ensuring continuity for customers, suppliers, and employees.

"We were honored to advise Jesus and the Above Interior team on this transaction," said Randy J. Bring, Partner and Senior Business Broker at Transworld M&A Advisors. "Above Interior has built a strong reputation in the market, and GMS is an ideal partner for its next phase of growth. We look forward to seeing their continued success together."

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Transworld M&A Advisors consists of a team of professionals specializing in mid-market transactions for companies valued between $5 million and $250 million.

About GMS

Founded in 1971, GMS operates a network of more than 320 distribution centers and nearly 100 tool sales, rental, and service centers across the United States and Canada. The company provides a comprehensive range of wallboard, ceilings, steel framing, and complementary products to residential and commercial contractors. GMS is a subsidiary of SRS Distribution, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Home Depot.

About Transworld M&A Advisors

Transworld M&A Advisors is a subsidiary of Transworld Business Advisors, the largest business brokerage firm in the world, with more than 250 offices across the United States and 18 countries and a network of over 1,000 advisors. The firm specializes in lower middle market transactions and has extensive experience advising clients in the construction, design, and building materials sectors.

Randy Bring is a Partner and Senior Business Broker at Transworld M&A Advisors, an IBBA Hall of Fame inductee and Past Chair of the International Business Brokers Association, who has advised on the sale of more than 450 businesses.

Leanne Erwin is a Vice President at Transworld M&A Advisors with more than 25 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, advising business owners and acquisition-focused companies.

For more information, visit www.transworldma.com.

Media Contacts:

Transworld

Mariana Pasol

Director, Marketing

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Kip Hunter Marketing

Nicole Lewis

Vice President of Public Relations

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305-803-9177

SOURCE Transworld M&A Advisors