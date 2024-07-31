Transworld M&A Advisors announces the sale of PCMA to Intelvio

Peter Berg, Managing Director, and Leane Erwin, Vice President, advised on the transaction.

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld M&A Advisors, one of the nation's largest small-market M&A advisory firms, advised Professional Crisis Management Association (PCMA), a crisis management training and certification company based in Sunrise, Florida on its sale to Intelvio, a Utah-based healthcare education company backed by Eden Capital of New York.

The acquisition enhances Intelvio's existing behavioral health offerings and expands the Company's overall healthcare training platform.

PCMA serves educators and human service professionals in schools, treatment facilities, and hospitals worldwide.

"Peter Berg and the entire Transworld team did an outstanding job identifying potential partners and guiding us through every step towards a successful outcome," said PCMA Founder Neal Fleising. "Joining forces with Intelvio opens meaningful new growth opportunities for PCMA. We are excited to reach new customers and expand our impact through our specialized crisis management training for professionals."

"We were honored to have been chosen to advise Neal on this important life decision," added Peter Berg, Managing Director of Transworld. "There was a lot of investor interest in a quality company like PCMA. We're delighted by the outcome and think that Intelvio and Eden Capital will make excellent partners for PCMA."

"Acquiring PCMA strengthens our commitment to providing comprehensive behavioral health solutions and further solidifies our behavioral health platform. We look forward to integrating PCMA's robust training programs to meet the growing demand for crisis management training and certification," said Brian Treu, CEO of Intelvio.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Hogan Marren Babbo & Rose, Ltd. (regulatory) acted as legal advisors to Eden Capital. Financing was provided by Byline Bank and Graycliff Partners. CohnReznick provided financial and tax advisory services. Will Weyrowski of Weyrowski Law and Fred Sadoff of Sadoff Fischer CPAs advised PCMA.

About Transworld M&A Advisors: Transworld M&A Advisors is a subsidiary of Transworld Business Advisors, the largest business brokerage advisory firm in the world with 250 offices in the US and in 18 countries with over 1,000 advisors. Transworld has more than 3,500 exclusive client engagements representing both platform and add-on opportunities. For more information, visit our website at www.transworldma.com

About Intelvio:

Intelvio is a tech-driven healthcare education company. Intelvio provides hands-on training and practical experience to aspiring phlebotomists, pharmacy and ECG technicians, and online training to mental health practitioners and coaches. Intelvio' s training prepares graduates and healthcare professionals to meet the growing needs of the healthcare industry. For more information, visit our website at www.intelvio.com

About PCMA:

Professional Crisis Management Association (PCMA) offers crisis management training and certification based on Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) and Positive Behavioral Support (PBS). Founded in 1984, PCMA serves professionals in various settings to address crisis behavior. For more information, visit our website at www.crisisintervention.com.

About Eden Capital:

Eden Capital is a New York City-based private equity firm that seeks best-in-class investment outcomes that benefit its investors, portfolio companies, and its communities. Their current investments cover a range of technology, business services and educational companies. For more information, visit our website at www.edencp.com

