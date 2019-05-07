Transworld Systems Inc. Acquires Collections Business from the Credit Bureau of Lancaster County, Inc.

LAKE FOREST, Ill., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Systems Inc. ("TSI") – the leading analytics- driven provider of accounts receivable management, healthcare revenue cycle, customer relationship management, and loan servicing solutions – announced today that they have acquired the Credit Bureau of Lancaster County, Inc.'s collection division portfolio.

"It has been our pleasure and privilege to service our clients and positively impact the economy as well as the consumer experience. While our long term relationships with our clients make it hard to say goodbye, we are pleased to introduce continued collection services with TSI. We are confident our clients will be pleased as well," said Kelley R. Lutz, President, and Donna Nicholson Stief, Executive Director, CCO, of the Credit Bureau of Lancaster County, Inc.

"We are pleased to acquire the customer relationships of the Credit Bureau of Lancaster County, Inc. This is a great opportunity for TSI to grow our healthcare business and further expand in the Mid- Atlantic," said Chief Executive Officer Joseph Laughlin.

About Transworld Systems Inc.

TSI is the leading provider of outsourced accounts receivable management, healthcare revenue cycle management, customer relationship management, and loan servicing solutions. TSI uses proprietary predictive analytics to collect on consumer and business debt to help its clients accelerate cash flow and improve operational efficiency. TSI's clients include Fortune 100 corporations, hospitals, financial institutions, governmental organizations, and small businesses.

