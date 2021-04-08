Trapeze Group Americas Announces New Operating Business, Vontas, to Transform Intelligent Transportation Software - and the Transit Industry

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trapeze Group Americas (Trapeze) today announced the launch of Vontas, its new business division focused exclusively on meeting the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) needs of transit agencies.

Vontas logo

The transit industry is experiencing innovation and changes at a rapid speed. Mobility trends, rider experience, new technology, and the indelible stamp of the global pandemic have changed the transit industry forever. To continue to spur innovation and enable agencies to deliver better public transit experiences, Trapeze is excited to launch Vontas, a company focused exclusively on reimagining intelligent transportation systems (ITS) that empower communities to choose transit.

Trapeze continues to serve the transit industry with its industry-leading transit technology software. Having Vontas focus exclusively on ITS means its existing customers can expect an even greater focus on product innovation in the ITS space.

"In a world where riders have so many transit options, Vontas' vision is to make public transit the desired mode of transportation for every community," said Steve Sawyer, Group Leader, Modaxo. "I'm excited to launch Vontas to focus exclusively on innovating ITS technology and the impact it will have on our transit customers and communities."

Vontas will be led by Peter Aczel, who has over a decade of experience in the ITS space.

"I'm thrilled to join Vontas and be part of shaping the future of transit in the Americas," said Peter Aczel. "This marks a big milestone for Trapeze and the transit industry. and the innovation we deliver to agencies."

Trapeze will continue to offer Mobility on Demand (including Demand Response), Mobility-as-a-Service, Mobility Planning and Scheduling, Asset Management, Workforce Management, and Data Analytics solutions as we do today. Moving forward, Trapeze's new business division, Vontas, will focus exclusively on current and future Intelligent Transportation Solutions (ITS) solutions, including Yard Management and Fare Collection.

About Trapeze Group

Trapeze Group works with public transit agencies and their communities to develop and deliver smarter, more effective public transit solutions. For more than 25 years we have been "here for the journey," evolving with our public transport customers around the world helping them to move people from point A to Z and everywhere in between. Learn more at www.trapezegroup.com

About Vontas

Vontas helps agencies make public transit the desired mode of transportation in their communities. Through real-time technology, we help create smart, safe, reliable, accessible, and more connected public transit experiences. Learn more at www.vontas.com

SOURCE Trapeze Group

