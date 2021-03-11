TrapKing's 'From Feral to Fancy' CFA Cat Photo Contest Reaches its Successful Conclusion

Davis is thrilled by the virtual cat contest's success. "This event was so amazing!" he says. "I loved all of the cats' pictures and looked at each and every one of them. I wish everyone could have won a prize." He believes the contest has helped fulfill his dream of uniting cat people, "no matter if they're feral or pedigreed, we all come together for the sake of cats . . . and you don't lose cool points for compassion." The event will help support cat rescues all over the country through TNR education or directly for spay/neuters of feral cats to prevent cat overpopulation.

According to CFA Marketing Director Desiree Bobby, "Davis is on a mission to bridge gaps between contrasting groups of cat lovers . . . men and women, supporters of rescue/TNR programs and responsible breeders . . . we're all connected by our love of felines and our dedication to doing right by them." Supporting his efforts reflects CFA's policy of promoting equal participation without discrimination or harassment on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, national origin or disabilities. It also shows CFA's commitment to preserving, protecting and celebrating all varieties of domestic felines.

Founded in 1906, CFA is the world's largest and most influential registry of pedigreed cats and registers companion cats through its Companion Cat World program. The nonprofit organization promotes education, responsible cat ownership and proper care to millions of cat owners around the world.

Media contact: Desiree Bobby, [email protected]

SOURCE The Cat Fanciers' Association, Inc.

