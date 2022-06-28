Trapped in an Abusive Relationship? Start Healing Today and Learn How to Live an Abuse-Free Life.

RAPID CITY, S.D., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Harbor Press is pleased to announce the release in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats for the Amazon Kindle, the Barnes & Noble Nook, and the Apple iBookstore of Overcoming Abuse, Vols 1, II, and III by Reina Davison of Cumberland, NC.

Dr. David Hawkins, Clinical Director, Marriage Recovery Center and Bestselling Author, describes these critical books as "essential tools for victims suffering the trauma of abuse."

Vol I Author Reina Davison

Overcoming Abuse capitalizes on Davison's breadth and depth of experience as a counselor and friend to the victims of abuse. These encyclopedic volumes include resources and personal stories told by victims of abuse as they heal and triumph over abuse. No truth is left untold in this presentation of the etiology, symptomology, and prognosis for the patterns of the trauma of abuse. Through a holistic approach which includes a renewed attitude, overcomer principles, and techniques for permanently removing their self from an unsafe abusive relationship; the victim gains lifetime Clinical and Faith-based solution skills, to heal from the trauma of abuse. Finally, helpers of victims of abuse will also find Clinical Faith-based skills presented to provide hope and prevention for victims whose safety is threatened and who are experiencing the trauma of abuse. Through these works, Davison offers her compassionate, professional friendship to the abused and illuminates the way of hope and peace for victims of abuse trauma.

Overcoming Abuse (Family & Relationships/Abuse/Domestic Partner Abuse), from New Harbor Press is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever fine books are sold.

About the Author:

Reina Davison, PhD., holds a seminary degree in Christian Counseling. Davison completed the Trauma and Abuse Program at the University of Texas and the Marriage and Family Therapy Program at the Karl Menninger School of Psychiatry and Mental Health Sciences. Davison is a Marriage and Family Therapist and has taught Sociology, Marriage and Family, and Cultural Anthropology as adjunct faculty. She is a U.S. Army veteran with a Master of Clinical Social Work from the University of Kansas.

About the Publisher:

New Harbor Press is an imprint of CrossLink Publishing based in Rapid City, SD. New Harbor Press publishes a variety of bible study, meditation, and spiritual growth books distributed by Ingram Distribution. For more information, visit NewHarborPress.com.

