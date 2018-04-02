TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security

By integrating with key elements of the Check Point Security Gateway, TrapX DeceptionGrid enables early detection of targeted attacks and sophisticated threat actors operating inside networks, including networks with a broad diversity of devices to include Internet of Things (IoT) devices and embedded processors. This enhanced solution provides the agility needed to isolate compromised assets and stop attackers in near real-time.

"Integrating Check Point's comprehensive security capabilities with TrapX DeceptionGrid enables a highly integrated and cost-effective security solution," said Alon Kantor, VP Business Development at Check Point Software Technologies. "IoT and embedded processors provide cyber thieves with numerous, exploitable vulnerabilities. Whether it's the theft of confidential patient records in health care, the diversion of financial assets in banking, or malicious, disruptive attacks on critical national infrastructure the integrated TrapX solution is an important tool to meet and defend against such threats."

"The integration of TrapX DeceptionGrid with Check Point provides customers the visibility to rapidly detect and contain cyberattackers and the tools they use," said Ori Bach, VP Product at TrapX Security. "These cyberattackers continually find ways to penetrate the network where they can move undetected as they access and exfiltrate sensitive data, unleash ransomware, or worse yet, target and destroy important IT infrastructure. By collaborating with Check Point, our enhanced solution offers customers the ability to identify the threat quickly, automatically shut down the threat, and then resume normal operations."

The DeceptionGrid platform offers a full suite of deception capabilities that include a variety of traps and decoys. These appear identical in every way to operational IT assets and connected Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices. Upon penetrating a network environment, attackers attempt to perform reconnaissance and move laterally to locate high-value targets. Almost everywhere they turn, they will face a DeceptionGrid trap. Just one touch of the DeceptionGrid by the attacker sets off a high-confidence alert and immediate steps towards containment by the Check Point Security Gateway.

This integration helps maximize DeceptionGrid's capability to contain attacks and enable a rapid return to normal operations. Security operations teams can detect threats faster in areas of the network where they previously had limited visibility, minimizing the chances of a successful breach. This deep visibility into malicious activity within an organization's cloud can minimize or eliminate the risk to intellectual property, IT assets, critical infrastructure, and impact on business operations.

About TrapX Security

TrapX Security is a leader in deception-based cybersecurity defense. Our solutions rapidly detect, deceive, and defeat advanced cyberattacks and human attackers in real time. DeceptionGrid provides automated, highly accurate insights into malicious activity unseen by other types of cyberdefenses. By deploying DeceptionGrid, you can create a proactive security posture, fundamentally halting the progression of an attack while changing the economics of cyberattacks by shifting the cost to the attacker. The TrapX Security customer-base includes Forbes Global 2000 commercial and government customers worldwide in sectors that include defense, healthcare, finance, energy, consumer products, and other key industries. Learn more at www.trapx.com.

