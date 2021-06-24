TrapX Security Appoints Guy Waizel as COO

WALTHAM, Mass., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrapX Security, the global leader in deception-based threat detection and response, today announced that Guy Waizel has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, promoted from Vice President of Global Operations. As COO, Waizel is responsible for the direction and management of the company's research and development, product, human resources, operations, support, technical account management, and IT/security organizations.

"Guy's promotion is well deserved as he's played a critical role in advancing the growth of our organization over the past seven years, including overcoming the challenges of the pandemic," said Steve Preston, TrapX CEO. "TrapX is poised to accelerate growth in today's cyber environment, and Guy's operational vision and experience leading support, service and operations for more than 20 years is invaluable."

"Guy has always supported and acted as a champion for TrapX customers and partners, creating and establishing departments and processes from the ground up," said Hank Thomas, CEO of Strategic Cyber Ventures. "His knowledge of cybersecurity and operations is second to none. TrapX is in good hands with Guy and I'm excited to see what he brings to this role."

"Guy's expertise and hands-on industry experience have been crucial to helping solve our customers' biggest cybersecurity challenges," said Dan Avida, General Partner at Opus Capital. "He is an outstanding leader and will continue to be invaluable to those customers and our organization as we head into the next phase of growth."

"TrapX is a results-driven team of intelligent, creative and dedicated professionals," said Waizel. "It's an honor and a pleasure to work with each department to drive results and continue creating value for our customers, partners and investors as we grow."

Waizel joined TrapX in 2014 as Director of Worldwide Support and Services and was promoted in 2020 to VP of Global Operations. Prior to TrapX, Waizel held executive positions at Synerion Systems, a global leader in HR, as well as AeroScout, a Stanley Healthcare company, where he established and managed the company's global support organization. Before that, he established and managed the EMEA and APAC support center at Blue Pumpkin Software, a Verint company, and was CIO and CSO at healthcare provider Secutech, a Sanpower Group company. Waizel holds an MBA from Netanya Academic College, an M.Sc. in Operations Research from Tel Aviv University, and a B.Sc. in Industrial Engineering from the Holon Institute of Technology. He has certifications in cybersecurity, penetration testing, ethical hacking, reverse engineering and exploit development.

About TrapX Security

TrapX has created a new generation of Deception technology that provides real-time breach detection and prevention. Our proven solutions immerse real IT assets in a virtual minefield of traps that misinform and misdirect would-be attackers, alerting SOC teams to malicious activity with immediate, actionable intelligence. Our solutions enable our customers to rapidly isolate, fingerprint and disable new Zero-Day attacks and APTs in real-time. TrapX Security has thousands of government and Global 2000 users around the world, servicing customers in manufacturing, defense, healthcare, finance, energy, consumer products and other key industries. For more information, visit www.trapx.com.

