SAN JOSE, California, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrapX Security, the global leader in cyber deception technology, today announced that it has named Ori Bach as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Bach who previously served as TrapX's Chief Product Officer and EMEA General Manager comes to his new role with more than two decades of senior cybersecurity and high-tech experience in companies such as IBM-Security, Trusteer and NICE-Actimize.

TrapX Security Appoints Ori Bach as Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Bach will lead TrapX's executive management team in scaling the business, expanding its global footprint and accelerating technology innovation designed to help its customers stay ahead of an increasingly complex cyber threat landscape.

"Deception technology has become a cornerstone of achieving cyber-resiliency. TrapX is leading the Deception market with its patented emulation technology. I am looking forward to working with the amazing talent at TrapX as we revolutionize the way that security teams tackle advanced threats."

Mr. Bach's appointment as TrapX CEO comes as the company achieves record revenue, expands its management team and looks to grow its business even more aggressively:

On July 1 st 2019 TrapX announced that it secured $18 million in a series C financing round designed to expand the company's global footprint to additional countries and verticals.

On July 29th 2019 TrapX announced that it appointed veteran sales exec Frank Sacco to expand and lead its global sales organization.

On November 13th 2019 Security Current, the premier CISO knowledge-sharing community, announced that CISOs from across industries selected TrapX as the winner of the Security Shark Tank® New York City 2019.

On November 14th 2019 TrapX released a case study featuring Procter & Gamble, a Fortune 100 company, on how its product, DeceptionGrid™, was used to transform Procter & Gamble's cyber resilience program.

On November 15th 2019 TrapX announced that it had appointed NASDAQ veteran Mike Fabrico as its new Chief Information Security Officer.

On November 21st 2019 TrapX announced that it joined forces with Fortinet®, in order to provide real-time visibility, threat detection, improved incident response and rapid threat containment, leveraging the capabilities of Fortinet Fabric solutions.

The analyst firm Gartner recommended to security and risk management leaders to "Include deception tools as an alternative in any threat detection initiative, as a main tool for small and midsize enterprises or as a complement to other approaches. At the very least, deception tools will offer high-quality alerts via an easy-to-manage ecosystem of simple landmines that nobody is supposed to touch." *Gartner, Improve Your Threat Detection Function With Deception Technologies, Gorka Sadowski et al. March 27th 2019.

"It's been amazing to watch TrapX grow and evolve into the world class team and technology they are today! TrapX customers tell me all the time just how dependent they are on deception technology. Strategic Cyber Ventures is looking forward to working with Ori and team to continue to rapidly grow the deception market in 2020," says Hank Thomas, CEO of Strategic Cyber Ventures.

About TrapX Security

TrapX Security is the pioneer and global leader in cyber deception technology. Their DeceptionGrid solution rapidly detects, deceives, and defeats advanced cyber-attacks and human attackers in real-time. DeceptionGrid also provides automated, highly accurate insight into malicious activity unseen by other types of cyber defenses. By deploying DeceptionGrid, you can create a proactive security posture, fundamentally halting the progression of an attack while changing the economics of cyber-attacks by shifting the cost to the attacker. The TrapX Security customer-base includes Forbes Fortune 500 commercial and government customers worldwide in sectors that include defense, healthcare, finance, energy, consumer products, and other key industries. Learn more at www.trapx.com.

