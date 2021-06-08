TrapX Security Appoints Steve Preston as CEO

As CEO, Preston will continue to work closely with customers and partners to deepen DeceptionGrid™ deployments and take active defense forward as a critical strategy against ransomware and advanced threats.

"As the Senior VP of Strategy and Growth, Steve Preston has been instrumental in helping TrapX build significant momentum in the market," said Dan Avida, General Partner, Opus Capital. "Steve is a respected leader with extensive experience in cybersecurity and we're looking forward to his accomplishments as the next CEO."

"Steve is a great choice as the CEO of TrapX Security," said Simone Petrella, CEO and Founder of CyberVista. "Steve really digs in to understand what security leaders face every day. He listens to customers, he respects their role and challenges, and he's creative. He'll have a significant positive impact on the company."

"The year 2020 made a huge impact on cyber security. Remote work, accelerated cloud adoption and the explosion of connected things have created a new landscape that conventional security simply cannot defend," said Preston. "The stakes couldn't be higher. Change is needed and we're seeing the shift toward Active Defense. I'm honored and excited to accelerate TrapX through the next stage of its journey."

TrapX customers leverage DeceptionGrid to reduce risk and gain lateral movement visibility in a way that is unachievable with any other technology. Said Preston, "DeceptionGrid is an exceptional product, completely unique in its ability to detect and disrupt sophisticated attacks on operational technology, medical devices, cloud services and containers. By working with our customers, as well as our partners, we will double down on best practices to help organizations adopt and optimize DeceptionGrid."

"As the Senior Vice President of Strategy and Growth, Steve has been instrumental in moving TrapX forward, so this was an easy decision," said Hank Thomas, CEO, Strategic Cyber Ventures. "Steve brings a unique blend of product, industry and go-to-market expertise and we are excited to have him as our next CEO."

Steve Preston has played a critical role in building brands, leading product strategy, and driving record-breaking growth for some of the best-known software companies in the world, including RSA, Everbridge and CyberArk. He holds a BS Mechanical Engineering from Wentworth Institute of Technology.

About TrapX Security

TrapX has created a new generation of Deception technology that provides real-time breach detection and prevention. Our proven solutions immerse real IT assets in a virtual minefield of traps that misinform and misdirect would-be attackers, alerting SOC teams to malicious activity with immediate, actionable intelligence. Our solutions enable our customers to rapidly isolate, fingerprint and disable new Zero-Day attacks and APTs in real-time. TrapX Security has thousands of government and Global 2000 users around the world, servicing customers in manufacturing, defense, healthcare, finance, energy, consumer products and other key industries. For more information, visit www.trapx.com.

