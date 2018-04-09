TrapX Security Joins Carbon Black Integration Network to Enhance Protection Against Advanced Attacks

SAN JOSE, California, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TrapX Security®, the global leader in deception technology announced today that it has joined the Carbon Black Integration Network (CbIN), a technology partner program designed to improve cybersecurity through collective defense and powered by Carbon Black's open APIs and the Cb Predictive Security Cloud™ (PSC).

The TrapX DeceptionGrid and Carbon Black's Cb Response integrated solution provides accurate, real-time visibility, threat detection, and rapid threat containment of infected endpoints, offering customers early detection capabilities for advanced targeted attacks, zero-day malware, and human-threat actors operating inside the network. In addition, customers now have the ability to assertively isolate compromised assets with agility, thereby shutting down attackers in near real-time.

"The integration of TrapX DeceptionGrid with Cb Response provides customers with visibility to rapidly detect and isolate attackers and the tools they use on endpoints," said Jim Raine, Carbon Black's Director of Technology Alliances. "Modern attackers are adept at finding creative ways to remain undetected in order to access and exfiltrate sensitive data, unleash ransomware, or destroy sensitive documents. This integrated solution offers customers the ability to instantly identify the threat, automatically isolate the endpoint, clean it up and then resume normal operations. We're excited to have TrapX Security join the Cb Integration Network."

The DeceptionGrid platform offers a full suite of deception capabilities that include a variety of traps and decoys. These appear identical in every way to operational IT assets and connected Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices. Upon penetrating an endpoint, attackers attempt to perform reconnaissance and move laterally to locate high-value targets. Almost everywhere they turn they will face a DeceptionGrid trap. Just one touch of the DeceptionGrid by the attacker sets off a high-confidence alert and immediate steps towards containment by Cb Response.

"Integrating Carbon Black's comprehensive security capabilities with TrapX DeceptionGrid enables a highly integrated and cost-effective security solution," said Ori Bach, TrapX Security's VP of product. "IoT and embedded processors provide cyber thieves with numerous vulnerabilities within networks which can potentially be exploited - from the theft of confidential patient records in health care, the diversion of financial assets in banking to malicious attacks which seek to damage or stop critical national infrastructure. The integrated solution is an important solution to meet and defend against such threats."

About TrapX Security

TrapX Security is the pioneer and leader in modern cyber deception technology. Their DeceptionGrid solution rapidly detects, deceives, and defeats advanced cyberattacks and human attackers in real-time. The DeceptionGrid also provides automated, highly accurate insight into malicious activity unseen by other types of cyber defenses. By deploying the DeceptionGrid, you can create a proactive security posture, fundamentally halting the progression of an attack while changing the economics of cyberattacks by shifting the cost to the attacker. The TrapX Security customer-base includes Forbes Global 2000 commercial and government customers worldwide in sectors that include defense, healthcare, finance, energy, consumer products, and other key industries. Learn more at www.trapx.com.

More Information on TrapX Security

Visit the TrapX Website: www.trapx.com

Learn more about DeceptionGrid: https://trapx.com/product/

Visit the TrapX blog: http://www.trapx.com/blog/

Follow TrapX on Twitter: @trapxsecurity

Follow TrapX on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/trapx

Like TrapX on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/TrapX/258804147648401

Trademark Notice

TrapX and TrapX Security are trademark of TrapX Security, Inc. For information on Carbon Black trademarks refer to https://www.carbonblack.com/terms-and-conditions/

Media Contact:

Michael Yehoshua

Director of Marketing

+972-722-57-0910

michael@trapx.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trapx-security-joins-carbon-black-integration-network-to-enhance-protection-against-advanced-attacks-300626259.html

SOURCE TrapX Security

Related Links

http://www.trapx.com

