TrapX Security Joins Cylance to Combat Advanced Persistent Threats with Artificial Intelligence

SAN JOSE, California, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TrapX Security®, the global leader in deception-based advanced cybersecurity defense announced today it has joined forces with Cylance®, in order to improve cybersecurity and stop advanced threats.

TrapX DeceptionGrid™ and CylancePROTECT® integrated solution provides accurate, real-time threat detection, visibility, and quick containment of infected endpoints, giving clients early detection capabilities for advanced targeted attacks, human-threat actors, and zero-day malware operating inside the network. In addition, clients now have the ability to isolate compromised assets with confidence and agility, while shutting down attackers in real-time.

"The integration of TrapX DeceptionGrid with CylancePROTECT gives clients the ability to quickly detect and isolate attackers and learn about the tools they use on endpoints," said Rahul Kashyap, Worldwide Chief Technology Officer at Cylance. "TrapX has the ability to leverage advanced deception concepts for derailing modern attackers by adding multiple emulated traps to slow down post exploitation scenarios. This integrated solution offers clients the ability to instantly identify the threat, automatically isolate the endpoint and then resume normal operations. We're excited to have TrapX Security join the Cylance Axiom Alliance program."

The DeceptionGrid platform offers a full suite of deception capabilities that include a variety of traps and decoys. These appear identical in every way to operational IT assets and connected Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices. Upon penetrating an endpoint, attackers attempt to perform reconnaissance and move laterally to locate high-value targets. Almost everywhere they turn they will face a DeceptionGrid trap. Just one touch of the DeceptionGrid by the attacker sets off a high-confidence alert and immediate containment by CylancePROTECT.

"Integrating Cylance's comprehensive AI security capabilities with TrapX DeceptionGrid enables a highly integrated and price-friendly security solution," said Ori Bach, VP of Product at TrapX Security. "IoT and embedded processors give cyber thieves many vulnerabilities within networks which can potentially be exploited - from the theft of confidential medical records in health care, the diversion of financial assets in banking to malicious cyber-attacks which seek to damage or stop critical national infrastructure. This integrated solution developed with Cylance is an important solution to meet and defend against such threats."

About Cylance® Inc.

Cylance is the first company to apply artificial intelligence, algorithmic science, and machine learning to cybersecurity to prevent the most advanced security threats in the world. Built on a breakthrough predictive analysis process, the Cylance AI Platform serves as a foundation for innovative, AI driven security products to address critical attack vectors. The company's flagship product, CylancePROTECT, quickly and accurately identifies what is benign and what is a threat, and prevents malicious code from ever executing on a targeted system. By coupling advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence with a unique understanding of an attacker's mentality, Cylance provides technology and services that are truly predictive and preventive against the most advanced threats. For more information visit: www.cylance.com

About TrapX Security

TrapX Security is the global leader in deception technology for cybersecurity defense. Their DeceptionGrid solution rapidly detects, deceives, and defeats advanced cyberattacks and human attackers in real time. The DeceptionGrid also provides automated, highly accurate insight into malicious activity unseen by other types of cyber defenses. By deploying the DeceptionGrid, you can create a proactive security posture, fundamentally halting the progression of an attack while changing the economics of cyberattacks by shifting the cost to the attacker. The TrapX Security customer-base includes Forbes Global 2000 commercial and government customers worldwide in sectors that include defense, healthcare, finance, energy, consumer products, and other key industries. Learn more at www.trapx.com.

