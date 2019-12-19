TrapX Security Releases DeceptionGrid 6.4 to Better Protect World's Leading ERP Systems

SAN JOSE, California, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As new reports on increased risk to ERP systems emerge, TrapX Security, the global leader in cyber deception technology, is releasing an update to its deception solution, to increase visibility and prevent malicious cyberattacks in ERP environments. The updated technology was created in partnership with one of the world's largest manufacturers, to provide a direct line of site into breach attempts and unauthorized access to high-risk SAP applications.

Cybersecurity vulnerabilities, in ERP systems, pose a major risk to operations and data security. ERP systems like SAP are critical to the smooth operation of any enterprise and hold sensitive intellectual property, customer, financial and employee data, making them prime targets for malicious insiders or outside hacking activity. According to Reuters, 50,000 companies were exposed to hacks through business-critical SAP systems.

No matter how sophisticated a cybercriminal or malware is, it must still discover where the ERP system is located within a network to execute an attack. The most common discovery methods include using scanning tools, performing reconnaissance on an endpoint, running scripts and building self-spreading malware. DeceptionGrid 6.4 uses deception to divert adversaries into a set of traps that imitate the ERP environment during this discovery and data gathering process. This allows diversion and detection of malicious actors before they reach the real ERP environment, mitigating the threat.

"With the threat of ERP system hacks increasing, having a direct line of sight into high-risk ERP applications is vital for companies, so they can protect the vast amount of data collected and stored within their systems," said Ori Bach, CEO of TrapX Security. "Our strong design partnerships with some of the world's leading enterprises allow for quick validation and testing of updates against emerging threats like this one. We're bringing this solution to market quickly, so all companies dealing with lack of visibility into their SAP environment can benefit from added security."

About TrapX Security

TrapX Security is the pioneer and global leader in cyber deception technology. Their DeceptionGrid solution rapidly detects, deceives, and defeats advanced cyber-attacks and human attackers in real-time. DeceptionGrid also provides automated, highly accurate insight into malicious activity unseen by other types of cyber defenses. By deploying DeceptionGrid, you can create a proactive security posture, fundamentally halting the progression of an attack while changing the economics of cyber-attacks by shifting the cost to the attacker. The TrapX Security customer-base includes Forbes Fortune 500 commercial and government customers worldwide in sectors that include defense, healthcare, finance, energy, consumer products, and other key industries. Learn more at www.trapx.com.

